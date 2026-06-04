Panama’s training footage has gone viral ahead of the World Cup, drawing mixed reactions from fans online

Some supporters questioned Panama’s quality after watching the clips, while others defended the team and wished them well

Panama qualified by winning their CONCACAF qualifying group and are targeting their first-ever World Cup victory after losing all three matches in 2018

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Footage from one of Panama’s training sessions ahead of the World Cup has gone viral on social media and is generating plenty of discussion among football fans.

The Central American nation will be making only their second-ever World Cup appearance this summer and have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and England.

2026 World Cup: Video of Panama Training Ahead of Ghana Clash Goes Viral

Source: Getty Images

Panama recently played a pre-tournament friendly against the Dominican Republic in Panama City on Thursday, June 4, with the hosts running out comfortable 4-2 winners.

Despite the victory, some fans have expressed concerns about Panama’s chances at the upcoming World Cup after clips from the team’s training session spread widely online.

The footage appears to show several players misplacing straightforward passes, missing opportunities, struggling to control the ball and generally looking below the level expected of players preparing to compete against some of the world's best international teams.

After watching the clips, one fan wrote:

“What’s the first shot? I’ve seen enough. How is this expanded World Cup possibly a good idea? It is pathetic.”

@TheNunooKojo said:

"If Ghana is not able to score this useless team.. we should just come home straight."

Another social media user, @AkwasiPong5080, posted:

“Tweaaaa, this be training. We go score them like 6.”

@Emmanue69922657 added:

"Training wider We will make the pitch small for them."

Meanwhile, @nana_wusu88 offered a different assessment:

“Working on team structure and organization of play.”

A fourth fan commented:

“Money-grabbing FIFA will kill the excitement with so many teams now involved. So many average teams.”

Not everyone was critical, however.

One supporter wrote:

“They’re living their dream. World Cup finals. Lots of players never get to play at this level. I say good luck to them.”

Panama aim to make history at World Cup

Panama qualified for the tournament after an impressive campaign, winning Group A during the third round of CONCACAF qualification.

In their final qualifying match, Los Canaleros defeated El Salvador 3-0 to secure only their second appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

The team will be hoping to register their first-ever World Cup victory after losing all three of their matches against England, Belgium and Tunisia during their debut appearance in 2018.

Panama’s squad is largely made up of players who are not widely known on the global stage, although several play in Europe.

Defender Edgardo Farina is currently with Norwich City, while Amir Murillo represents Turkish giants Beşiktaş JK.

Why Partey was booed by Wales fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey was booed by some Wales supporters during Ghana’s international friendly against the Welsh national team on Tuesday night, June 2.

Partey was handed a starting role in midfield alongside Elisha Owusu as Ghana looked to control the centre of the pitch at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh