Nana Agradaa returned to Nsawam Female Prison on April 21, 2026, exactly 40 days after her early release following a successful appeal against her 15-year sentence

The preacher arrived with her husband, Evangelist Angel Asiamah, and members of her prayer towers ministry in a convoy of SUVs to donate to former inmates

Agradaa and her team donated GH₵10,100 in total, giving each of the 101 inmates GH₵100, and pledged to return with a larger gift in the future

Nana Agradaa returned to the Nsawam Female Prison for the first time since her release to donate items to inmates, in an emotional moment that has gone viral online.

Nana Agradaa Returns to Nsawam Female Prison 40 Days After Early Release to Donate to Inmates

Source: TikTok

The founder and leader of the International Heavens Way Champions International Ministry was sentenced to 15 years in jail for fraud by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

On March 3, 2026, she was released early after the Amasaman High Court reduced her sentence on appeal from 15 years to one year.

Nana Agradaa returns to Nsawam Prison

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Nana Agradaa returned to the Nsawam Prison to mark 40 days since her release from jail.

Accompanied by members of her prayer towers assembly and her husband, Evangelist Angel Asiamah, they arrived at the facility in the Eastern Region in an attention-grabbing convoy of SUVs.

Upon arrival, Nana Agradaa led the team to meet with officers of the Nsawam prison and disclosed the reason for their trip to the jail.

She said she wanted to do something for her former colleagues in commemoration of the 40 days anniversary of her release.

“A short time ago, God took me out of this place, and by His grace, it's now 40 days since I was released, so I have decided to come back with my prayer towers ministry to see my former colleagues that I left behind here at Nsawam Female Prisons,” she said.

Nana Agradaa added that they were donating GH₵ 100 to each of the 101 inmates of the facility.

“They are 101 inmates, so together with my prayer towers ministry and my husband, Evangelist Angel Asiamah, and our loved ones, we are donating the amount of GH₵ 10,100, for every inmate to get GH₵100. By God's grace, we plan to return with something larger in due course,” she added.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa’s donation at Nsawam Prison is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh