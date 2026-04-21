Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng's legal woes have taken an unexpected turn after she appeared in court on Tuesday, April 21, 2026

The popular Ghanaian movie star was remanded into police custody after she was unable to meet her bail condition of GH¢300,000 and two sureties

The new update about Patricia Osei Boateng's legal case has triggered massive reactions on social media, as Ghanaians have shared comments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A fresh update has popped up about the case of the Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng after her recent appearance in court

Kumawood Actress Patricia Osei Boateng faces a bail setback after a recent appearance in the Asokwa Circuit Court. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

On February 18, 2026, reports emerged that Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician Sammy Gyamfi, had died.

He reportedly sustained serious injuries in an armed criminal attack on February 12, 2026, when he was ambushed by carjackers in the Ashanti Region while driving a Toyota Hilux pickup truck. After his death, the Ghana Police Service launched a manhunt which swiftly led to the arrest of the members of a carjacking syndicate.

The group’s leader, Eric Antwi Duku, was killed in a gunfight with police during the attempt to arrest him.

Patricia Osei Boateng was later identified as a potential accessory by police and was arrested.

She was placed before the Asokwa Circuit Court 2 for a hearing on Monday, March 16, 2026, during which her lawyer, Richard Acquah Esq, applied for bail on her behalf.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Vida Achiaa Yeboah, denied the bail and remanded the Kumawood actress to prison to reappear on March 24, 2026.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Patricia Osei Boateng reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court 2 for the resumption of her trial. After court proceedings, she was granted bail of GH¢300,000 with two sureties, and the case was adjourned to April 21, 2026.

The Instagram post of Patricia Osei Boateng in police custody is below:

Patricia Osei Boateng reappears in court

On April 21, 2026, Patricia Osei Boateng appeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court for another trial of the case.

According to a reported shared by Gossip24tv's Clement Nana Asamoah, the Kumawood actress had produced two properties for her sureties to meet her bail condition; however, it came to the notice of the court that one of the properties had earlier been used as a surety by another person of which happens to be in the possession of the government and as such can't be used.

Unfortunately, after the court proceedings, Patricia Osei Boateng could not meet the bail condition and was remanded to police custody. The case has been further adjourned to May 21, 2026.

The YouTube video about Patricia Osei Boateng's appearance in court is below:

Reaction to Patricia Osei Boateng's court appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Patricia Osei Boateng was remanded into police custody.

Oguaa-Abura Sally wrote:

“I always say that whatever you are doing for money, do it well, whether positive or negative, because you will use the same money to justify yourself one day.”

Akua Take-Off wrote:

“Oh God, please help my Sister for me.”

Vickynash wrote:

“May God see her through if only she is innocent.”

Akosua Brempong Kekeli wrote:

“If she's truly innocent, may God see her through.”

Patricia Osei Boateng remanded into police custody after her appearance in court on April 21, 2026. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Patricia Osei Boateng's wedding photos resurface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the wedding photos of Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng and her husband resurfaced online amid an ongoing police case.

The late Antwi Duku has been linked to the armed robbery that led to the shooting

The once-celebrated 2020 wedding is now being discussed in a completely different light after Duku was killed.

Source: YEN.com.gh