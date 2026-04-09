Atletico Madrid claimed a clinical 2-0 away win over Barcelona, taking a strong advantage into the second leg next week Tuesday

Julian Alvarez scored an incredible free-kick after Pau Cubarsi’s red card, with Alexander Sorloth adding a late second at Sportify Camp Nou

Cubarsi made unwanted history as the first teenager sent off twice in the Champions League, leaving Barcelona short for the decisive return leg

Atletico Madrid recorded a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, a result that could prove decisive in their push for progression.

The goals for the visitors came from Argentina international Julian Alvarez and substitute Alexander Sorloth.

While the Catalan giants created several clear chances throughout the match, they were unable to convert, whereas Atletico showed clinical efficiency in front of goal.

Pau Cubarsi sets unwanted record during Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. Photo: Eric Alonso.

Source: Getty Images

As reported by ESPN, Atletico went into half-time with a 1-0 lead at Camp Nou, courtesy of a superb free-kick from Alvarez.

The former Manchester City forward had won the set-piece himself after being fouled late in the half by teenage defender Pau Cubarsi.

Referee Istvan Kovacs initially awarded only a yellow card for the challenge, a decision that left Diego Simeone, his players, and the Atletico bench visibly frustrated.

Pau Cubarsi sets unwanted record

However, following a VAR review at the pitch-side monitor, the decision was upgraded to a red card, marking Kovacs’ third dismissal issued in this season’s Champions League.

Cubarsi’s sending-off also saw him make unwanted history, becoming the first teenager to be sent off twice in Champions League history, having previously received a red card earlier in the campaign against Chelsea.

Pau Cubarsi receives a red card during Barcelona's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. Photo: Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona will now be without the young defender for the return leg in Madrid, a significant blow given his importance to Hansi Flick’s side this season.

With a two-goal deficit to overturn, Barcelona face a difficult task heading into the second leg in the Spanish capital.

However, their recent 2-1 victory over Atletico in La Liga offers some encouragement that a comeback remains possible.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are in a strong position in the tie, and advancing would set up a semi-final clash with either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.

However, Barcelona thrashed Atletico 3-0 as recently as last month, a result that would be enough to send the Catalan side through to the final four instead.

Barcelona have also dominated this fixture of late, winning five of the last seven encounters, including a 2-1 victory at the Metropolitano in La Liga just last weekend.

Simeone’s secret scheme to stop Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diego Simeone is reportedly preparing a calculated plan to limit the influence of Lamine Yamal.

The Argentine-born gaffer has instructed his players to target and provoke Yamal during the match.

The strategy is rooted in the fact that the 18-year-old has already accumulated four yellow cards in the Champions League. One more booking would result in a suspension, ruling him out of the crucial second leg.

Source: YEN.com.gh