The lawyer for embattled Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been met with overwhelming excitement from supporters after news broke that his client has been granted bail by the High Court.

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A video of Abu Trica’s lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, and sympathisers surfaces as they jubilate. Image credit: kobebiny1/X

Source: Original

The development has triggered scenes of jubilation among Abu Trica’s sympathisers, who expressed appreciation for the lawyer’s efforts after months of legal processes aimed at securing his release.

According to reports, supporters of the socialite warmly surrounded and celebrated the lawyer, praising his role in achieving the breakthrough decision.

The positive reaction follows confirmation shared by the lawyer on April 21, 2026, via his official X account, where he announced the court’s ruling.

“The High Court has just granted Bail to Abu Trica,” he posted.

The announcement quickly spread online, drawing reactions from fans who had closely followed the case and had been anticipating a favourable outcome.

Video footage circulating online captures moments of celebration, with supporters expressing relief and happiness over the court’s decision.

Watch the X video below.

Abu Trica’s release sparks jubilation among fans

Netizens who have been following the embattled Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica’s arrest and court proceedings have reacted to news of his release on bail. Below are some of their reactions.

@RichParma60 questioned:

"Has his frozen asset been freed to?"

@NanaAdusePoku14 rejoiced:

"Say heat."

@Gh_Durk wrote:

"Massive."

@heisatraper wrote:

"Agona boy."

Source: YEN.com.gh