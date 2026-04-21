Roselyn Ngissah, the renowned Ghanaian actress, has surfaced with a new slim look

In her latest photos, shared on her Instagram page, Ngissah looked slimmer and cuter, rocking a short skirt

The photos have triggered lovely reactions from her followers, who have been impressed with her new style

Renowned Ghanaian Roselyn Ngissah has popped up with a new look on social media.

In new photos shared on her Instagram page, Ngissah showed she had slimmed down, flaunting a smart but playful fashion style.

Actress Roselyn Ngissah Slims Down, Flaunts New Shape in Miniskirt, Fans Can’t Get Enough of Photos

Source: Instagram

She wore a white long-sleeve button-down shirt, neatly fitted and tucked into a unique mini skirt made from striped neckties in shades of blue, navy and patterned textures.

She matched her outfit with a pair of blue pointed-toe heels that matched the tones in the skirt, tying the outfit together.

Sharing the photos on Tuesday, April 20, 2026, Roselyn Ngissah noted that her quest to slim down was partly inspired by her late mother, Elizabeth Ngissah, who had always wished to see her lose weight.

She indicated that even though her mum did not wait to see her slim look, she was still trying to achieve the goal with Selassie Ibrahim as her guide. She added that Selassie had told her she had 14kg more to lose to reach the goal.

In her caption, she shared a personal conversation she had with God.

"Dear mumy, I know one of the things you wanted to see is me losing some weight. I'm on it, but errmmm, you didn’t wait to see...I'm still on it, though, I'm trying. @selassie_ibrahim (you always called her my second mum) says I have 14kg more to go."

See the Instagram photos of Roselyn Ngissah below:

Three days before, Roselyn had shared a collage of her new look and old look.

See the Instagram photo below:

Reactions to Roselyn Ngissah's slim look photos

The photos shared by Roselyn Ngissah have caught attention online. Her followers have been admiring her new look, sharing lovely comments under the posts.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh came across.

pat_essilfie said:

"👏👏👏😍😍😍 standing ovation, babes. How did you do it? Coming straight to your DM."

lee_miche_ said:

"You have done a great job on yourself, ma❤️😍."

ama_boatemaah_ said:

"Woooooow!!!! This transformation is real."

adisaa_maame said:

"My role model ❤️❤️❤️ Massive transformation ❤️🔥."

Source: YEN.com.gh