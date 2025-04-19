Barcelona forward Ansu Fati was visibly frustrated after being snubbed by Hansi Flick during their thrilling 4-3 win over Celta Vigo

The 21-year-old was caught on camera kicking a cooler after Flick used his final substitution to bring on Pau Victor

Fati’s ongoing lack of minutes has sparked fresh speculation about his future at the club

FC Barcelona narrowly edged out Celta Vigo 4-3 on Saturday in a thrilling La Liga encounter that went down to the wire.

The match was packed with goals and drama, as Barcelona had to summon their full attacking power to overcome a sensational hat-trick by Celta striker Borja Iglesias.

Barcelona star furious after being snubbed by Hansi Flick vs Celta Vigo

A late penalty secured the win for the Catalans, but the game also brought fresh concerns for the squad, including an injury to Robert Lewandowski.

The striker had to be taken off and could be sidelined for up to three weeks, forcing head coach Hansi Flick to reshuffle his plans on the fly.

Flick made several tactical switches throughout the game. One notable change came late on when he introduced Pau Victor in the 88th minute to replace Gerard Martin—an aggressive, attacking move aimed at breaking Celta's defense.

Ansu Fati frustrated yet again

However, the decision did not sit well with Ansu Fati, who once again found himself left out of the action.

Fati's visible frustration was caught on live cameras. Moments after Flick had used his final substitution, the young forward was seen kicking a cooler in anger on the sidelines.

It was a clear sign of his growing disappointment at being continually overlooked. Despite working hard in training and choosing to stay at the club in January despite offers, Fati has found minutes under Flick hard to come by.

The ongoing snubs have reportedly caused friction between Fati, his agents, and the coaching staff.

While the forward had hoped to revive his Barcelona career under Flick, the lack of opportunities has led him to consider a summer departure.

As things stand, the once-promising star may be on his way out of Camp Nou at the end of the season.

