A throwback prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has resurfaced after calls for Kennedy Agyapong to lead “The Base” arose

In a video, he stated that the politician is not destined to be president in Ghana, claiming his name is not in the country's timeline

Prophet Telvin resurfaced prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media as many questioned the sustainability of “The Base”

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Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong has resurfaced amid growing calls to lead “The Base”.

Prophet Telvin’s old prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong resurfaces after growing calls to lead “The Base”. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Facebook

On April 12, 2026, Agya Koo announced the establishment of a new political movement, the Ghana First Party (GFP), widely known as "The Base".

According to the veteran actor, the new party sought to end the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an alternative for Ghanaians, emphasising the need for a third force in Ghana's political landscape.

Amid the launch, rumours emerged that the former Member of Parliament for Asin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, was linked to the newly established political party; however, Agya Koo debunked the claims, stating that “The Base” has no leader at the moment.

Meanwhile, there has been a growing call by some members of the new party for Kennedy Agyapong to be their leader.

A TikTok video of “The Base” member calling on Kennedy Agyapong to lead their movement is below:

Prophet Telvin's resurfaced prophecy on Kennedy Agyapong

In a resurfaced video, which was believed to have been first released before the New Patriotic Party's primary on January 31, 2026, Prophet Telvin stated that Kennedy Agyapong is not destined to be president.

The man of God, who was predicting a loss for the politician, stated that it was believed his name was not in Ghana's timeline of being the country's leader.

Prophet Telvin added that after the NPP loses in 2028, Kennedy Agyapong may quit contesting.

“Personally, I love Kennedy Agyapong, but after the NPP loses the 2028 election, he will not contest again,” he said.

He further added that;

“Kennedy Agyapong can not be president in Ghana. It is not in his timeline.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei explained that before a change can take place concerning his claims about Kennedy Agyapong, “time must be tempered with”.

“If something can be done about it, then time must be tempered with, which is a very big problem."

Following the resurfaced video, concerns have been raised about the sustainability of the party should Kennedy Agyapong be eventually convinced to lead the party, given Prophet Telvin's prophecy.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin giving the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's Kennedy Agyapong prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong resurfaced.

Nana Bless wrote:

“Prophet, as for this one, I don't agree with you, so go back and ask the same God again.”

Kwaku Philip wrote:

“He can't be president, and The Base wants him to lead? Then it's dead on arrival.”

Emefa wrote:

"This man's prophecy doesn't fail. I hope Kennedy Agyapong is not behind The Base."

Mr Charles Kusi wrote:

“Yeah, that's true, Ken is not destined to be president on Ghana soil, shalom peace.”

Derrick wrote:

“You are a true Man of God, may he live longer. And so shall it be as blessings for Ghana and the world at large. This is our own.”

Agya Koo debunks rumours of Kennedy Agyapong's involvement in the newly established party “The Base”. Image credit: Eliasjoy Multimedia, PaaKwesi Media

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin reportedly earns global recognition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei had disclosed an alleged invitation to join an international cabinet due to his prophetic gift.

Detailing an email he claimed to have received, he stated categorically that the recognition stemmed from his alleged accurate prophecies.

Although he did not disclose the country involved, he claimed his role was to give security and economic advice.

Source: YEN.com.gh