A nine-year-old girl was rescued from a suspected abductor at Accra International Airport

Police arrested 36-year-old Regina Mamle Tawiah, believed to be sending the girl to Kenya

The rescued girl has since been reunited with her dad, all thanks to the vigilant police team

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The Ghana Police Service has rescued a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted at Agormanya Zongo in the Odumase-Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

A woman was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Rescue Abducted Girl Being Sent To Kenya, Arrest Suspect At Airport

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the arrest, per a police statement, was made April 20, following a complaint lodged a day earlier by the victim’s father, who reported that his daughter had left home and failed to return.

Police said investigations and intelligence-led operations led officers from the Odumase-Krobo District Command, with support from personnel of the Bureau of National Investigations at the Accra International Airport, to apprehend the suspect, identified as Regina Mamle Tawiah, aged 36.

The victim was rescued at the airport, where preliminary investigations suggest the suspect was attempting to send the child to Kenya.

The girl has since been reunited with her father.

The suspect was arraigned before the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 21, where she pleaded not guilty.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious

Source: YEN.com.gh