Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been handed a significant boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final clashes

The Gunners are set to battle Atlético Madrid over two legs for a place in the final, while Bayern lock horns with holders PSG

The winners of both ties will book a date with destiny in the grand finale in Budapest on May 30

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been handed a significant edge ahead of the Champions League semi-finals, thanks to a key rule introduced by UEFA.

Both clubs progressed from tense quarter-final ties to book their places in the last four.

Arsenal edged past Sporting CP, with Kai Havertz delivering a decisive moment in the first leg.

UEFA gives Arsenal and Bayern Munich major advantage ahead of their respective Champions League semi-final ties against Atletico and PSG. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA and Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern, meanwhile, overcame Real Madrid in a dramatic contest, sealing qualification with late goals after a chaotic second leg, albeit with a little assistance from Eduardo Camavinga's red card.

Their reward is not just a place in the semi-finals but also a structural advantage that could prove decisive over two legs.

UEFA gives Arsenal and Bayern advantage

The benefit stems from a regulation introduced this season, one strongly influenced by Arsenal’s experience from the previous campaign.

Last term, the North London side finished third in the league phase but were still forced to play the second legs of both their quarter-final and semi-final ties away from home.

That decision drew complaints, especially as their opponents had finished lower in the standings.

UEFA responded by adjusting the format. Under Article 19 of the competition regulations:

"Seeded teams, i.e. teams ranked 1 to 4 after the league phase, play the return leg at home in the quarter-finals, and teams ranked 1 and 2 also play the return leg of the semi-finals at home. If a seeded team is beaten in any round, the team that eliminates them takes over their seeding position in the bracket path (i.e. the higher ranking for seeding purposes is not recalculated after each round)."

That clause now works in favour of both Arsenal and Bayern, allowing them to host the decisive second leg of their semi-final ties.

The Champions League final will be held in Budapest, Hungary, on May 20, 2026. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Champions League semi-final fixtures confirmed

Arsenal will face Atlético Madrid, who advanced after a hard-fought win over Barcelona. The Spanish side will host the first leg on April 29, then travel to London for the return on May 5.

In the other tie, Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern in what promises to be a heavyweight clash.

According to Marca, the opening leg will be played in Paris on April 28, with the second leg scheduled for Munich on May 6.

With a place in the final at stake, the importance of hosting the second leg cannot be overstated.

It offers familiarity, crowd support and often a psychological edge. For Arsenal and Bayern, that advantage could make all the difference when the pressure peaks.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the 2025/26 Champions League following confirmation of the semi-final lineup.

Arsenal and Atlético Madrid are chasing a first title, while Bayern aims to match AC Milan on seven and PSG targets back-to-back triumphs, last achieved by Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh