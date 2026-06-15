The daughter of the late legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba shared an emotional reflection about her final day with her father

Denise Lady Fosuah published a social media post detailing her last conversations with the iconic artist before his passing

The famous Ghanaian musician, tagged the 'Greatest in 100 years', took his final breath in Accra on July 26, 2026, at the age of 60

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The daughter of the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba, Denise Lady Fosuah, has shared moving memories of the last day she spent with her father.

The daughter, Denise Lady Fosuah, reflects on her final moments with her father, highlife legend Daddy Lumba, who passed away aged 60. Image credit: Denise Lady Fosuh/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a deeply personal Facebook post, she recalled their final family moments together without knowing it would be their last.

Daddy Lumba dominated the highlife music industry for decades and is widely regarded by fans as one of the greatest talents to ever emerge from the region.

His passing at the age of 60 in Accra, Ghana, left millions of lovers of his work mourning his irreplaceable musical legacy.

"14 June 2025. We shared a bowl of omotuo with the kids and talked about the future. I left Ghana believing we’d see each other the following month on your tour. I saw you. Until we meet again," Denise Lady Fosuah wrote.

The Facebook post below has more of Denise Lady Fosuh's post about her dad, Daddy Lumba.

Lumba fans sympathise with Denise Fosuh

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Owusu Asiedu said:

"His legacy still lives on."

Nana Sarfo Ahenkang said:

"The Greatest of All time#DL."

Minister Prempeh said:

"May he rest well in the bosom of our Lord."

Richard Kwabena Fosu said:

"With or without family 'unity", we need a big anniversary or memorial event in his name. That's the only way we can immortalise him."

Эрик Бонсу said:

"Currently listening to DADDY LUMBA‘s album (Awosoɔ). I’m even teary as I type. The kinda talent God gave to your dad, eh, I’m not sure we’re gonna get such a talent anytime soon. 🥹😢."

Daddy Lumba, Lumba Nsu Pa, Ghana, East Legon, Highlife, Factory. Image credit: Yahweh's favorite

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's children inspected his factory

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of two of the late Daddy Lumba’s children, Denise and Calvin, at his Lumba Nsu Pa factory warmed hearts on social media.

The clip, which has been gaining attention online, showed the two children of the highlife legend taking a close look at activities at the factory.

Source: YEN.com.gh