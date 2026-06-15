Avinu Innocentia's last TikTok post was shared just a day before she was reported missing

The UCC student appeared cheerful as she joined friends in a lighthearted advert-style video

The comment section has since been flooded with emotional tributes and messages of disbelief

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A video posted by University of Cape Coast (UCC) student Avinu Innocentia just a day before she was reported missing has left many social media users emotional following confirmation of her death.

Sad reactions trail Avinu Innocentia's final social media post. Image credit: Innocentia

Source: TikTok

The 20-year-old, whose body was later found at Hutchland Beach and identified by her family, appeared happy and full of life in what has now become her final TikTok post.

Last video of Avinu Innocentia before disappearance

The video was shared on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, and featured Avinu Innocentia alongside a group of friends participating in a playful advert-style skit.

Using the popular Ghanaian sound:

"Yɛ wɔ aduane, ɛna yɛ wɔ aduane, ɛna yɛ wɔ berma, ɛna yɛ wɔ Maggi Omonko,"

The group appeared to be promoting Pizza Man Chicken Man while enjoying a light-hearted moment together.

Nothing in the clip suggested the tragedy that would unfold shortly afterwards.

Watch the TikTok video of Avinu Innocentia below:

According to information that has emerged since the incident, Innocentia was reported missing the following day, Thursday, June 11, before her body was eventually discovered at Hutchland Beach in Cape Coast.

Innocentia's comment section is filled with grief

Following news of her death, many social media users returned to the video to express their sorrow.

What was once a cheerful post filled with laughter has now become a place of mourning, with friends, colleagues and strangers sharing emotional messages beneath the video.

Several commenters said they were struggling to believe that the smiling young woman seen in the clip was no longer alive.

Others offered prayers for her family and loved ones while calling for answers regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

The reactions reflect the dismay that has gripped many people, particularly members of the University of Cape Coast community, who continue to mourn the loss of the young student.

Check out some comments from TikTok below:

Maame Boatemaa commented:

"3 days ago video ooo ei awurade no sweetness here💔💔💔💔💔😭."

Nana Ama commented:

"May death not be the reason why people visit our page."

youdeserveerica commented:

"It was posted on 11th June that she went missing today, 14th, so how did she just die like that, oh God."

Takyiwaah commented:

"Ahhhh Jesus oo, I actually watched this post and liked it without even knowing her, and now she’s dead 😢"

Huncho commented:

"May you find eternal rest, girl, ❤️."

Police provide an update on the investigation into the death of UCC student Avinu Innocentia, whose body washed up at Hutchland Beach. Image credit: Innocentia, UCC

Source: Facebook

Initial investigation reports of Avinu Innocentia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Avinu Innocentia, a 20-year-old UCC student, had been identified after her body was found at Hutchland Beach.

As investigations continue, police said that the first physical inspection showed no immediate marks of assault.

Avinu's body remains at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue awaiting officials conducting an autopsy.

Source: YEN.com.gh