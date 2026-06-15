South African artists have lost gigs across the continent as growing xenophobia-linked unrest triggers a continental backlash

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed the development, indicating the government is working with the arts and culture sector to assess the full impact

The unrest has continued despite some South Africans pushing back, with factory workers protesting the dismissal of foreign employees

South Africa's Justice Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has confirmed that a significant number of artists from South Africa have had their gigs across the African continent cancelled amid an escalating xenophobic crisis.

South Africa's Justice Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, indicates that South African artists are losing gigs. Image credit: Mmamoloko Kubayi (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

South Africa has faced intense criticism from other African nations over its treatment of foreign nationals within its borders.

The latest wave of anti-immigration protests was ignited in late April by the March and March group, with thousands of South Africans taking to the streets of Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban.

The unrest triggered a continental backlash with real economic consequences.

Around 350 Ghanaians were evacuated from South Africa following xenophobic attacks, with more than 800 having registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for voluntary return home.

Other African countries, including Nigeria, also expressed outrage and issued warnings to their citizens living in South Africa.

South African artists are losing gigs

In a press video, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi acknowledged the toll the crisis was taking on the entertainment industry. She stated:

"Majority of South African artists perform on the continent, and many of them are seeing their gigs being cancelled. One artist reached out to me and said all her gigs were cancelled on the continent. This is an income loss by a South African."

The minister added that the government would be working with the arts and culture sector to fully assess the impact, noting that South African artists benefit greatly from performing at live events across the continent.

The X video of Mmamoloko Kubayi confirming that South Africans are losing their gigs is below:

South Africans protest foreign worker dismissals

The situation has shown little sign of improvement, even as some South Africans push back against the tide of anti-immigrant sentiment.

Last week, South African factory workers staged protests against the dismissal of foreign employees, arguing that foreign labour plays a critical role in keeping factories operational.

South African factory workers protest against the treatment of foreign workers. Image credit: Mmamoloko Kubayi, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Some workers warned that removing skilled foreign nationals could ultimately cost local employees their own jobs down the line.

One of the protestors indicated,

“No xenophobia, we need foreigners here. They are our people. Mr President, you can't chase foreigners. They are part of us. If you chase them, we are nothing. We will be hungry. Our children have to eat.”

Below is an X video of protesters sharing their views:

Jacinta criticises anti-Bafana Bafana fans

An earlier report by Yen.com.gh indicated that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly criticised Africans who supported Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against South Africa.

Bafana Bafana lost 2–0 to co-hosts Mexico, with goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez.

In a scathing clap back, following South Africa’s opening game, Ngobese-Zuma argued that those Africans who backed Mexico had neither become Mexicans nor had their countries improved as a result.

Source: YEN.com.gh