A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering one, David Omondi Haya, in Kisumu

According to court proceedings, the fatal incident occurred during a public altercation at a popular public square in the capital

The ruling marks the conclusion of a high-profile criminal case that has been before the courts since the fatal stabbing occurred in 2021

A 48-year-old Kenyan man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed man during an altercation in Kisumu in 2021.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) confirmed that the Kisumu High Court sentenced Sebby Roy Oyugi in a judgment delivered by Justice Joe M. Omido.

A Kenyan court has sentenced a 48-year-old man to 50 years in prison for murder. Photo credit: Bill Gentile/Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Oyugi had been found guilty on April 16, 2026, of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of Kenya's Penal Code. He was subsequently sentenced on June 8, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on June 3, 2021, at Mamboleo Junction in Kisumu East Sub-County.

Evidence presented before the court showed that Oyugi armed himself with a knife obtained from a nearby vendor during a public confrontation.

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Prosecutors said he pursued the victim, David Omondi Haya, who was unarmed and attempting to flee, before stabbing him in the back.

The wound penetrated the chest cavity, damaged the victim's left lung and caused severe bleeding, leading to his death.

During the trial, the prosecution presented nine witnesses and forensic evidence to support its case. The court also took into account the 1,444 days Oyugi had already spent in custody while awaiting trial.

Source: YEN.com.gh