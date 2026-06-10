CAF has delivered an important message to Ghana ahead of the Black Stars' fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup

The four-time African champions are among the record 10 nations representing the continent at this year's global showpiece

Despite playing just one warm-up match in the build-up to the tournament, Carlos Queiroz's side will be hoping to make a strong start

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown its support behind Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a stirring message of encouragement as the Black Stars prepare for their opening match against Panama.

Ghana will be one of 10 African nations representing the continent in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

2026 World Cup: CAF Delivers Important Message to Ghana Before Panama Clash. Photo credit: Warren Little/Getty, @CAF_Online/X and Dan Mullan/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Despite concerns surrounding the team's preparations, CAF has chosen to focus on the country's decent World Cup legacy and its potential to write another memorable chapter.

For a side arriving with modest expectations and searching for consistency, the endorsement could provide a timely morale boost.

CAF sends message to Ghana ahead of World Cup

The Black Stars enter the competition as one of the lowest-ranked teams at the tournament, sitting 73rd in the FIFA rankings and 14th on the African ladder.

Their recent form has done little to inspire confidence. Ghana are without a win in their last six outings, with the 1-1 draw against Wales standing as the only occasion they have avoided defeat since October 2025.

Yet, history suggests the four-time African champions should never be underestimated.

Across 15 World Cup matches, Ghana have recorded five victories, three draws and seven defeats, scoring 18 goals while conceding 23.

Those numbers compare favourably with many of Africa's representatives and serve as a reminder of the country's ability to rise to the occasion.

It was this enduring reputation that CAF highlighted in a heartfelt message shared on X.

"Some World Cup stories never fade. Ghana gave Africa one of its greatest. It’s time for a new chapter. Accra behind you. Africa behind you. We travel together. Take Africa to the #FIFAWorldCup, Ghana."

The statement was a nod to Ghana's unforgettable journey to the quarter-finals in 2010, a campaign that united an entire continent and remains one of African football's proudest moments.

Black Stars face tough Group Stage test

Ghana's latest World Cup adventure begins on June 17 against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto.

The Central Americans are making only their second appearance at the tournament and will be eager to spring a surprise against the Black Stars.

From there, Carlos Queiroz's men face an even sterner examination when they take on England in one of the marquee fixtures of the group stage on June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

The final hurdle in Group L comes four days later against 2018 finalists Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

With questions lingering over preparation, form and squad depth, few outsiders are tipping Ghana to progress.

CAF's World Cup message to Senegal, Morocco emerges

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF had sent a message to Morocco and Senegal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions and Teranga Lions are among the record 10 African teams set to represent the continent at the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh