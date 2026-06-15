ECG have announced a planned power outage for several communities in the Volta region

The maintenance exercise was scheduled to take place on June 16 and June 17, 2026

Officials confirmed the power cuts were designed to improve service delivery across the affected areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power outage in some parts of the Volta region.

In an official press release shared on its Facebook page, the utility provider detailed the specific areas and times for the interruptions.

Major communities in the Volta Region are set to face long hours of ECG blackout over a span of two days. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

The exercise is structured to take place over two days to allow technical teams to complete critical work.

ECG announces power cut

On June 16, the outage will run from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm, affecting places such as Gakli, Kopeyia, Nakyikope, and parts of Akatsi towns. Other areas impacted on this day include Ave Towns, Dzodze, and the surrounding communities.

On June 17, the power cut will occur from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. The communities listed for this second phase include Agbakope, Agbagorme, Tordzinu, Akatsi, and surrounding areas.

According to the official communication, the main reason for the temporary shutdown is to conduct planned maintenance works.

Utility managers explained that the maintenance is necessary to improve service delivery in those specific areas over the long term.

The Facebook post below contains the list of communities to be affected by ECG’s June 16 and 17, 2026, power cuts.

Energy Ministry planning to address dumsor disruptions

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed in the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh