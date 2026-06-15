Kylian Mbappé has disclosed the lengths he is willing to go to help France capture the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The French captain will be eager to inspire his side to a winning start when they take on Senegal in their tournament opener

Despite a few stumbles during their pre-World Cup friendlies, Didier Deschamps' men remain among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy

Kylian Mbappé has set the tone early for France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, outlining a key personal adjustment he believes could push Les Bleus back to global glory.

The 27-year-old, who came within touching distance of lifting the trophy in 2022, says he is ready to take greater responsibility off the ball as France chase a third world title in North America.

France captain Kylian Mbappe discloses what he plans to do to help France win the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Photos by Franco Arland and Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé and France chase World Cup glory

Four years ago in Qatar, Mbappé produced one of the most unforgettable individual performances in World Cup history, scoring a hat-trick in a dramatic final against Argentina.

Despite his heroics, France fell short, losing 4-2 on penalties after a gripping 3-3 draw.

Watch highlights of the Argentina vs France World Cup final game, as shared on YouTube:

Now, with another tournament on the horizon, the Real Madrid superstar is determined to go one better.

France will launch their campaign in Group I against Senegal on June 16, a fixture that revives memories of their 2002 opener.

They will then face Iraq on June 22 before closing the group stage against Norway, led by Erling Haaland, on June 26.

Ranked among the leading favourites, Didier Deschamps’ side carry significant expectation once again. Opta’s supercomputer places them with a 13.5% chance of lifting the trophy, second only to Spain.

What Mbappé will do to help France

But Mbappé insists talent alone will not be enough this time around.

The French captain has revealed that he is focusing on strengthening his defensive contribution as part of his evolution as a complete team leader. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X:

“I have to step up defensively."

He expanded on that mindset, stressing its importance to France’s collective ambition:

“It's important for the team, and I have to do it. It will start in this World Cup, because we want to win it."

Kylian Mbappé's France are among the favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Xavier Laine.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé has often faced criticism for inconsistent defensive work at club and international level, with reports from France indicating that teammates, including Ousmane Dembélé, have encouraged him to increase his involvement without the ball.

While he will not be expected to operate as a traditional defender, his role is likely to include more pressing, quicker transitions, and greater tracking back when France lose possession.

That subtle shift could prove decisive for a team built on fine margins at the highest level.

Whether Mbappé fully embraces this added responsibility could go a long way in determining whether France finally returns to the summit of world football four years after losing their crown to Argentina.

Wenger tips Mbappe, France for World Cup success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsène Wenger has tipped France as his favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He also believes Kylian Mbappé is set to deliver a strong tournament despite criticism over his performances at Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh