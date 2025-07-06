Mohammed Kudus has been heavily linked with an exit ahead of the 2025/26 season, with several top clubs circling.

The Ghanaian star is open to leaving the London Stadium and is prioritising a move to a club competing in the Champions League

Tottenham meets that requirement, having secured a spot in next season’s competition by winning the Europa League

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus is eager to sign for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The West Ham star has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in recent weeks, with his future the subject of intense speculation.

As reported by Sky Sports, Spurs submitted a £50 million bid for Kudus, but West Ham turned down the offer.

Kudus remains under contract with the Hammers until 2028, with reported release clauses set at £80 million for European clubs, £85 million for Premier League sides, and £120 million for Saudi Arabian teams.

The club Kudus wants to join

According to Fabrizio, Kudus is eager to make the switch to North London after holding positive discussions with Tottenham.

Despite strong interest from Chelsea, the Ghanaian has set his sights on joining Spurs and is prioritising a switch to a Champions League side.

Spurs fit that bill after qualifying for the competition by winning the Europa League.

In addition to the Tottenham, Kudus has also attracted attention from Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

On his YouTube channel, Fabrizio claims that although West Ham rejected the initial £50 million offer, Spurs are preparing a new bid for the 24-year-old, with newly appointed manager Thomas Frank fully backing the move.

"What I'm told about Kudus is that Tottenham made the first proposal to West Ham. It was rejected because West Ham didn't want to accept that value for the player, something around £50m for Mohammed Kudus. But first point, Tottenham are expected to bid again for Kudus, so in the next days, Tottenham want to attack again. Second point, Thomas Frank has approved internally, Mohammed Kudus as a top target for Tottenham this summer, as a crucial target for Tottenham this summer, so they are prepared to advance and push for Kudus and then the player side. Probably the best news for Spurs fans is that my understanding is that Kudus wants to go to Tottenham."

Why Tottenham want to sign Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur are on the hunt for a versatile attacker capable of playing across the front line, with Mohammed Kudus seen as the ideal fit.

If Spurs manage to reach an agreement, it would mark the first transfer between them and London rivals West Ham since Scott Parker’s move in 2011 — ending a 14-year stretch without direct business between the clubs.

Kudus' performance and statistics at West Ham so far

After an eye-catching debut season that saw him notch 14 goals and six assists across competitions, he struggled to match that output last term, finishing with just five goals and three assists, per Transfermarkt.

Even so, his skill set, versatility, and explosive flair continue to attract top-level interest.

With Spurs, Chelsea, and clubs in the Middle East all lining up, a big summer move feels inevitable.

Kudus could join Chelsea this summer

He outlined why the Blues are bent on adding the 24-year-old to their roster despite other acquisitions

