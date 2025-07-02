Lionel Messi could temporarily leave Inter Miami in search of top-level competition as he prepares for what may be his final World Cup with Argentina in 2026.

The Argentine star has spent the last two years in Major League Soccer but may seek top-level competition to prepare for what could be his final World Cup appearance.

The tournament will take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Why Lionel Messi Is Considering a Loan Move Away From Inter Miami

Why Messi wants to quit Inter Miami

According to ESPN Argentina, Messi is open to the possibility of a loan next season as part of his build-up to the World Cup.

The 38-year-old's current contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of this year, but the club remains eager to extend his stay beyond 2024.

Any potential new agreement is expected to accommodate Messi's ambition to defend Argentina's World Cup title, with a clause that could allow him to join another club temporarily.

However, no specific destination has been confirmed, and speculation continues to swirl regarding where the 38-year-old might head if the plan materialises.

Potential destinations for Messi's short-term move

Messi’s legacy will always be tied to Barcelona, where he inspired the club’s dominance over 17 unforgettable seasons.

However, a return to the Catalan giants seems unlikely due to the club’s financial struggles and his complicated relationship with president Joan Laporta.

A comeback to Paris Saint-Germain is also improbable, with the European champions focused on building around emerging young talents like Désiré Doué.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have shown interest in Messi twice before, and though his strong bond with Pep Guardiola remains, it is uncertain whether the Premier League club will reignite their pursuit.

Messi reacts after Inter Miami's Club World Cup exit

Lionel Messi could do little to stop his former side Paris Saint-Germain from eliminating Inter Miami at the Club World Cup last-16 stage over the weekend.

Reflecting on the defeat, Messi shared on Instagram:

"Today marks the end of the Club World Cup for us with a defeat against the current Champions League champions, where there are people I appreciate and I was happy to see again."

Despite the disappointment, the Argentine star expressed pride in Inter Miami’s progress, adding:

"We're proud to have achieved our goal of finishing among the top 16 in the tournament. Now let's focus on MLS and everything that's coming up."

