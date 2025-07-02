Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus could be on the move from East to West London this summer

According to a former chief scout of Manchester United, Kudus has attracted interest from Chelsea

He outlined why the Blues are bent on adding the 24-year-old to their roster despite other acquisitions

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has hinted at growing interest from Chelsea as Mohammed Kudus considers his future away from West Ham United.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit ahead of the 2025/26 season, with several top clubs circling.

Mohammed Kudus gestures during West Ham's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on December 03, 2023. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Pro League sides have shown intent, while Tottenham Hotspur are believed to have prioritised Kudus in their summer plans.

Kudus could join Chelsea this summer

Mick Brown, who previously worked as a senior scout for both Spurs and West Ham, revealed that Chelsea are also closely monitoring Kudus.

According to him, Enzo Maresca's side is far from done in the transfer market.

“It looks like Kudus will be leaving West Ham,” Brown told Football Insider.

“There’s been a lot of interest in him, but these clubs aren’t going to pay £80million for him.

"They’ll speak to West Ham to negotiate a lower fee, but I think it’s something they’re going to be open to because it will still be big money."

Despite concerns about the midfielder’s form last season, Brown believes clubs like Chelsea are confident they can unlock his full potential.

“I must be honest, I’ve got concerns about his consistency, and he didn’t have the best season. But these clubs will know that, and they’ll think they know how to get the best out of him."

Mohammed Kudus during a session at West Ham United's Rush Green training facility on May 24, 2025. Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-United chief scout Mick Brown reveals why Chelsea want Kudus

Brown went on to highlight Chelsea’s continued investment in their squad.

With deals already struck for João Pedro and Jamie Gittens, the Blues appear determined to bolster their attacking options further.

"With Chelsea, it feels like they can spend endless amounts of money and are prepared to do so. They’ve agreed a deal for João Pedro, and they’re going after Jamie Gittens too, but from what I hear, they’re not going to stop there.

“Kudus has admirers at Stamford Bridge, and they still want to bring in attacking reinforcements.

"So, despite my concerns personally, these clubs are keen to bring him in, and his talent is pretty obvious for everybody to see if they can get the best out of him.”

Kudus' performance and statistics at West Ham so far

After an eye-catching debut season that saw him notch 14 goals and six assists across competitions, he struggled to match that output last term, finishing with just five goals and three assists, per Transfermarkt.

Even so, his skill set, versatility, and explosive flair continue to attract top-level interest.

With Spurs, Chelsea, and clubs in the Middle East all lining up, a big summer move feels inevitable.

