This article compares the weekly wage of new Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi to ex-Gunner Thomas Partey's salary

The Black Stars midfielder was allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium following the expiration of his contract on June 30

Spanish defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi is a direct replacement for the ex-Atletico Madrid man

Arsenal’s midfield received a major shake-up this summer with the arrival of Spanish international Martin Zubimendi, who was officially unveiled on July 6, 2025.

The ex-Real Sociedad player is replacing Thomas Partey, who left the club at the end of June after five years of service.

While Arsenal made Zubimendi a major target this summer, the 26-year-old will earn significantly less than the player he is taking over from as the Gunners first-choice defensive midfielder.

Martin Zubimendi signs for Arsenal

According to the Evening Standard, Zubimendi arrives in North London after Arsenal triggered his £55 million release clause, bringing an end to long-standing speculation linking him to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Spaniard fits neatly into the club’s recruitment strategy, technically gifted, tactically intelligent, and with prime years still ahead.

But beyond the footballing profile, Zubimendi’s wage structure marks a notable departure from the hefty salary that had become synonymous with his predecessor.

What is Martin Zubimendi's weekly wage at Arsenal?

According to Yahoo Sports, Zubimendi will earn approximately £75,000 per week under his new long-term contract at Arsenal, which runs until 2030.

This figure represents a substantial increase from the £48,000 per week he was reportedly earning at Real Sociedad, but it pales in comparison to the £200,000 weekly wage that Thomas Partey reportedly commanded during his time in North London.

Partey joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atlético Madrid for £45 million and quickly became one of the club’s top earners. His arrival was meant to solidify the midfield with a blend of athleticism and control.

While he delivered a number of solid performances, especially during Arsenal’s 2024/25 campaign, his time at the club was disrupted by frequent injuries and inconsistent form.

By the time his contract expired in June 2025, the club appeared ready to move in a new direction, both tactically and financially.

Why is Zubimendi earning less than Partey?

According to various reports, the gap in salaries, over £125,000 per week, is indicative of more than just market rates as it reflects a changing philosophy at Arsenal.

Under Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta the club has moved toward a more sustainable wage model, ensuring that new signings align not only with the team’s footballing vision but also with its financial architecture.

Zubimendi’s modest wage by Premier League standards allows Arsenal to manage their payroll more efficiently while still strengthening the squad.

Why Arsenal did not extend Partey's contract

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the four main reasons Arsenal did not extend the contract of Ghana international Thomas Partey.

The ex-Atletico Madrid and UD Almeria player, who is facing charges over a series of major allegations by three women, is currently clubless.

