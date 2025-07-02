Mohammed Kudus' sister, Khadijah, has shared rare insights into the West Ham United star’s personality away from the spotlight

A strong supporter throughout his journey, she painted a picture of the 24-year-old playmaker’s humble nature at home

Amid growing speculation over his future, Kudus has been linked with a possible switch to Tottenham Hotspur

While Mohammed Kudus dazzles fans on the pitch with his electric performances, very few know the man behind the spotlight.

His sister, Khadijah, has now offered a touching peek into the real Kudus—the one away from the stadiums and cameras.

Mohammed Kudus' sister reveals that the West Ham United's star is shy.

Kudus' sister reveals West Ham star's real character at home

In a candid moment, Khadijah spoke about her brother's personality and what he’s really like when he’s home with family.

Far from the fearless footballer the world sees on match days, she revealed that the West Ham United star is quiet and reserved at heart.

“He [Kudus] is so fun to be with, but he is a shy person. If you are very close to him you will enjoy being with him,” she shared.

Khadijah, who has been a steady force in Kudus’ journey, didn't stop there. She also offered a heartfelt prayer for her brother and other rising footballers chasing their dreams:

“May Allah keep blessing him. May Allah also bless the upcoming stars. May all their wishes come true.”

Watch the video:

Mohammed Kudus gives back to Nima community

Her warm remarks follow closely on the heels of Kudus’ emotional return to Nima, the neighbourhood that shaped his early life.

On Sunday, June 29, the 24-year-old reconnected with childhood friends and aspiring talents at the Bazaki Football Tournament—a grassroots competition he helped organise in collaboration with his apparel sponsors, Skechers.

The following day, on Monday, June 30, Kudus paid a moving visit to his former school, Nima Basic 1.

It was a homecoming filled with smiles and purpose. He donated football gear, books, and educational materials to the current pupils.

Mohammed Kudus donates to students of the Nima Cluster of Schools. Photo credit: @mygtvsports/X.

Is Mohammed Kudus leaving West Ham?

While he's been winning hearts off the pitch, Kudus might also be on the cusp of a major transfer.

In a move that’s stirred plenty of interest, the Black Stars playmaker has signed with ROOF (Representatives of Outstanding Footballers), a top-tier agency known for handling big-name deals.

According to transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are circling.

The Europa League winners have reportedly placed Kudus high on their summer transfer wishlist.

New manager Thomas Frank is said to be eager to bring the Ghanaian star into his squad to strengthen their attacking options.

Kudus moved by young girl's speech

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared how Mohammed Kudus was deeply moved by the heartfelt speech of a young girl.

The West Ham attacker stood up to applaud the pupil from Nima 1 Basic School, visibly touched by her words.

His gesture sparked a wave of applause from the crowd, which included students from the Nima Cluster of Schools.

