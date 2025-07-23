A relative’s concern grew as they haven’t heard from Celeste Pin for days, leading to a distressing discovery

Investigators lean toward one possible explanation for the death, but the truth remains unclear

Celeste Pin’s death adds another painful chapter to a series of tragedies that have shaken the very heart of Fiorentina

This Tuesday, the world of Italian football was struck by the tragic news of the passing of Celeste Pin, the former Fiorentina defender who spent the prime of his career at the club between 1982 and 1991.

He was 64 years old. Initial reports from the Italian media suggest that investigators are suspecting that he might have taken his own life.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Pin's relative, who had not heard from him for some time, became concerned and alerted the emergency services.

His lifeless body was found at his home in Florence, leaving the football world in shock.

Celeste Pin's football career

According to Transfermarkt, Celeste Pin began his professional journey in football at Perugia, where his talent was quickly recognized. His performances earned him a move to Fiorentina, a club that would become synonymous with his name.

Over nine seasons, Pin established himself as a solid, reliable presence at the back, a key part of the Viola defense during a period of significant change and success for the club.

In those years, Fiorentina was a team full of promise, and Pin played alongside several Italian footballing icons, including Roberto Baggio and current Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli.

His defensive prowess was crucial to Fiorentina’s consistency, and he became an integral part of the team.

One of the defining moments of Pin’s career came in 1990 when Fiorentina reached the UEFA Cup final. The team faced off against Juventus in a high-stakes clash, but despite their best efforts, they were defeated 3-1.

Although this loss was bitter, Pin's role in helping Fiorentina reach such a prestigious stage highlighted his importance to the team and his resilience as a player.

During his nine years at the club, Pin built a legacy as a passionate and dedicated player who embodied the values of Fiorentina.

His commitment to the team earned him the admiration of fans, who still remember him fondly as a symbol of the club's strength in that era.

Celeste as a manager and estate agent

After retiring from football, Celeste Pin made a move into management. He spent time as a sporting director for smaller clubs in Italy, continuing his involvement in the game from behind the scenes.

However, in recent years, he turned his focus toward real estate, beginning a new chapter in his life outside of football.

Despite his departure from the field, his heart remained firmly with the sport, and his legacy as a player continued to resonate with fans of Fiorentina.

Pin's death is the latest in a series of devastating losses for Fiorentina. The club is still reeling from the untimely passing of captain Davide Astori, who tragically died from heart failure at the age of 31 in 2018.

Fire guts Fiorentina's training base

Reports suggested that the incident left four people injured and destroyed a youth pavilion, but fortunately, all the victims were safe.

