US and Iran have agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz, easing global oil supply pressure

The signing of the ceasefire deal is expected to take place in Switzerland on June 19, 2026

The deal gives a deadline to resolve what to do about Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium

The US and Iran have reached an initial agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz on June 15.

This will extend a s ceasefire in the Iran war, easing pressure on global oil supply.

The US and Iran reach initial agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz on June 15. Credit: Vahid Salemi

Source: UGC

AP reported that the details of the deal were not immediately released, and Iran signalled implementation would not start until the signing.

The signing of the deal is expected to occur in Switzerland on June 19.

But the memorandum of understanding over the war already faced intense challenges. Israel's continued hostilities with the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah in Lebanon, where Israel bombed Beirut's southern suburbs Sunday, nearly derailed the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the deal gives just 60 days to resolve what to do about Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and its atomic programme.

That took years to resolve in Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from that accord in his first term, setting the stage for the tensions that culminated in the war.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the agreement on state television but said Iran would not start implementing it until it was signed.

Even with a deal, it will take months for oil and gas supplies to flow freely enough for the world’s needs to be met because shipping and insurance companies want to be confident the agreement will last, energy experts said.

Tehran also still has a ballistic missile arsenal and enough highly enriched uranium to build several nuclear weapons, should it choose to pursue them.

Iran has long maintained its nuclear program is peaceful and has not publicly committed to giving up the enriched uranium, which is believed to be buried under three nuclear sites that were badly damaged by U.S. strikes last year.

The U.S. has sought the removal of the enriched uranium from Iran as part of a deal. Russia has offered to take it. But Iran insists it wants to keep the uranium.

How did the Iran war start?

Since February 28, joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, sparked a conflict involving different countries in the Middle East. Time reported that over 3,400 have been killed in the conflict.

This was in addition to its closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which transports 20% of the world's oil, sending oil prices soaring.

Effect of Iran war on fuel supply

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organisation.

An oil tanker burns after being hit by an Iranian strike in the ship-to-ship transfer zone at Khor al-Zubair port near Basra, Iraq. Credit: AP Photo

Source: Original

The hike in fuel was being passed on to other services that Ghanaians depend on.

For example, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union had threatened to hike transport fares because of the increase in fuel prices. Increased transport fares also translate to increased fuel prices.

But it has now welcomed the expected relief from the government.

Iran targets commercial ships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran had targeted commercial ships and Dubai Airport, escalating regional tensions amid global energy concerns.

Iran threatens financial institutions in the Middle East, endangering Dubai's economic stability as attacks escalate.

Airstrikes continue in Tehran and Lebanon as the UN discusses measures against Iran's aggression towards Arab nations.

Source: YEN.com.gh