Stonebwoys Daughter Uses Daddy Songs to Solve Science Homework
- Stonebwoy's daughter Jidula used her father's music to study for a science assignment
- The young girl connected lyrics from the dancehall artist's track to her homework topics
- Social media users shared positive thoughts after viewing the video online
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A young girl named Jidula has caught the attention of internet users after a video showed her using her father Stonebwoy's songs to solve her science homework.
The primary school student found a creative way to complete her school tasks by linking the educational concepts to the familiar rhythms and lyrics she hears at home.
Music meets science
In the Instagram video shared online by pulseghana on June 15, 2026, Jidula sat at a desk with her textbooks open while her mother assisted her, humming lines from her dad's popular tracks to help her remember her science notes.
Her mother, who captured the moment, expressed surprise at how easily the child memorised complex terms by turning them into a musical melody.
The footage has since gone viral as parents and fans praise the young girl for her intelligence and resourceful approach to studying.
The Instagram video, in which Stonebwoy's daughter used her dad's song to solve her science question, is below.
IGP honours Stonebwoy with Ghana Police Badge
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has been honoured with the Ghana Police Badge of Service, becoming one of the few civilians to receive the prestigious recognition from the Ghana Police Service.
The artist announced the honour in a post on X on May 19, 2026, sharing videos of himself alongside Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno and other senior officers at what appeared to be a formal presentation ceremony.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh