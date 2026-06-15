The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of the Muharram crescent moon

The official announcement brought to a close the lunar calendar year of 1447

Authorities established Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as the official start of the new Hijri year 1448

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The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has officially confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon of Muharram on Monday evening, June 15.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia confirms the Muharram crescent moon sighting, marking the start of Hijri year 1448 on June 16, 2026. Image credit: Al Islam

Source: UGC

According to a report by Morocco World News on Instagram, the development marks the official start of the new Hijri year 1448 on Tuesday, June 16.

The declaration brings to a close the lunar year 1447 and opens a new chapter in the Islamic calendar.

The system commemorates 1,448 lunar years since the Prophet Muhammad's migration from Makkah to Madinah in 622 CE.

The Instagram post below has more about the development surrounding the Hijri year 1448.

About the Islamic lunar calendar

The Hijri calendar, formally known as the Islamic lunar calendar, traces its historical origin to that foundational journey, known in Arabic as the Hijra.

The migration became the basis of the Islamic lunar calendar and remains the primary system for determining religious observances across the Muslim world.

The announcement has triggered a wave of celebratory discussions and prayers among the global Muslim community on social media as believers mark the arrival of the Islamic New Year.

Ghana evacuates Embassy staff from Iran

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had evacuated its embassy staff from Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that all Ghanaian diplomats are safe and in high spirits.

He emphasised that the safety and welfare of Ghanaians worldwide remain the ministry’s top priority.

Source: YEN.com.gh