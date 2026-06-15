Mikel Oyarzabal etched his name into the history books for unwanted reasons as Spain were forced to settle for a draw against Cape Verde

The Real Sociedad star endured a difficult outing and failed to make the most of several opportunities in front of goal

La Roja will now look to bounce back when they face Saudi Arabia on June 21 in a crucial second Group H encounter

Mikel Oyarzabal endured a frustrating evening as Spain were held to an unexpected goalless draw by World Cup debutants Cape Verde in their opening group stage fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Expected to cruise past the Blue Sharks, the 2010 champions instead ran into a disciplined and fearless Cape Verde side that refused to buckle under relentless pressure.

In the process, Oyarzabal found himself on the wrong side of an unwanted piece of World Cup history.

Mikel Oyarzabal breaks a 60-year-old unwanted World Cup record during Spain's 0-0 draw in their Group H opening match against Cape Verde on June 15, 2026. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

Oyarzabal breaks unwanted World Cup record

The 29-year-old started as part of Spain's attacking trio but struggled to influence proceedings during a first half in which Cape Verde's organisation and intensity blunted Luis de la Fuente's side.

According to Opta, Oyarzabal became the first player on record since 1966 to play the opening 30 minutes of a FIFA World Cup match without registering a single touch of the ball.

It was a remarkable statistic that underlined just how effectively the African nation executed its game plan against one of football's traditional powerhouses.

At first glance, the record appears almost unbelievable for a player of Oyarzabal's pedigree.

However, it spoke volumes about Cape Verde's defensive discipline. Forty-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha also emerged as one of the night's standout performers.

The veteran shot-stopper rolled back the years with a string of outstanding saves, frustrating Spain and inspiring belief among his teammates as the minutes ticked away.

Despite his anonymous opening half-hour, Oyarzabal gradually grew into the contest.

The introduction of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal injected urgency into Spain's attack and helped bring the Real Sociedad forward to life.

According to FotMob, Oyarzabal finished with the joint-highest number of shots in the match, attempting five efforts. One tested the goalkeeper, three drifted off target, and another was blocked.

He also recorded the most touches inside the opposition penalty area with 12, highlighting his improved influence after the break. Even so, Spain left Atlanta with more questions than answers.

Spain 0-0 Cape Verde: Mikel Oyarzabal Breaks 60-Year-Old Unwanted World Cup Record

Source: Getty Images

Spain's struggles against African sides at World Cup

De la Fuente's men dominated possession but lacked the cutting edge expected of one of the tournament favourites.

For all their control, they could not find a way past a spirited Cape Verde side making its first appearance at football's biggest event.

Recent history suggests this is not an isolated stumble. Spain have found African opponents increasingly difficult to overcome at the World Cup.

They drew 2-2 with Morocco in 2018 before another stalemate four years later, eventually crashing out on penalties to the Atlas Lions.

Go back even further, and memories of Nigeria's famous 3-2 victory over La Roja in 1998 still linger as one of the competition's great upsets.

Below are Spain's statistics vs African sides, as shared on X:

What's next for Spain and Cape Verde?

Their next assignment comes against Saudi Arabia on June 21 before they conclude the group phase with a heavyweight showdown against Uruguay six days later.

As for Cape Verde, the point will feel like a victory.

The Blue Sharks announced themselves on the world stage with a display full of courage, discipline and belief.

Their fairytale journey continues with another stern examination against Uruguay on June 21 before a final Group F meeting with Saudi Arabia on June 27.

Supercomputer tips Spain as 2026 World Cup favourites

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer had disclosed its early forecasts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The data-backed predictions placed Spain as the leading favourites to lift football's most coveted prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh