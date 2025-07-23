Diogo Jota's grieving widow Rute Cardosso has penned a heartbreaking tribute a month after their wedding

Rute and Jota had been childhood sweethearts before tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony on June 22, 2025

The late footballer's last club, Liverpool, has immortalised him by retiring his No.20 jersey across all levels

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

One month after losing the love of her life, Rute Cardoso, widow of Diogo Jota, has found the strength to speak publicly for the first time.

In a deeply emotional moment, she took to Instagram to honour her late husband, who tragically died in a car crash just days after their wedding.

Rute Cardoso and Diogo Jota tied the knot on June 22, 2025 in a beautiful ceremony. Photo credit: rutecfcardoso14/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Diogo Jota's grieving widow's heartbreaking message

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony, filled with joy and dreams of a future together.

But just eleven days later, everything changed. Jota, aged 27, lost his life in a fatal accident alongside his younger brother, André Silva, leaving behind Rute and their three children, Daily Mail reports.

Rute shared three poignant photos from their wedding day, one of them showing the pair holding hands, alongside a caption that captured her grief and enduring love:

"1 month of our ‘until death do us part’. Forever. Your white girl."

The crash happened in the early hours of July 3, in northern Spain.

Reports suggest Jota had recently undergone minor lung surgery and had been advised not to fly, as noted by Goal.

Opting instead for a road trip in his Lamborghini, he and André were headed to Portugal to catch a ferry to England and rejoin his Liverpool teammates for pre-season training.

According to local authorities, the car veered off the road after what’s suspected to have been a tire blowout.

Police believe Jota may have been overtaking at the time, and that speed could have played a role.

News of the accident sent shockwaves through the football community and beyond.

Tributes poured in from fans, teammates, clubs, and players around the world.

Diogo Jota reacts after scoring for Liverpool against Norwich City at Anfield on January 28, 2024. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool immortalises Diogo Jota

Liverpool, the last club Jota represented with distinction before his tragic passing, responded with an emotional gesture of its own.

After consulting with Rute and the family, the club confirmed that Jota’s No. 20 jersey would be retired from all levels of competition.

On the club’s official website, Jota’s squad profile has been preserved under a special subheading titled "Forever."

Instead of the usual player statistics and bio, the page now includes a tribute to the Portuguese forward, ending with the touching message:

"He will always be our number 20."

Talented artist honours late Diogo Jota

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared the story of a talented artist who honoured the late Diogo Jota with a stunning and emotional portrait.

In a touching video posted on Instagram, Boubou brought the artwork to life, painting it entirely upside down using just his bare hand and a rose.

This unique approach added a powerful emotional layer to the tribute, making it all the more memorable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh