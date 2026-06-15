South African philanthropist BI Phakathi has received praise after assisting a young boy who was trying to sell a scrap car tyre to buy food

The story highlighted the lengths some people go to secure basic necessities such as food

The video also prompted discussions about the broader economic difficulties affecting many households across the country

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A gesture of kindness by South African philanthropist BI Phakathi has drawn widespread attention after he assisted a young boy who was attempting to sell a scrap car tyre to buy food.

The encounter, which was shared on social media, showed the boy trying to earn enough money to purchase a loaf of bread.

BI Phakathi assisted a young boy who was trying to sell a scrap tyre to buy food. Photo credit: UOzelArchive/UCG/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Moved by the situation, Phakathi stepped in and offered support, leaving the youngster with more than R500 (approximately GHS 350)

The incident has sparked conversations online about poverty and food insecurity in South Africa, where many households continue to face economic challenges.

According to Statistics South Africa, a significant portion of the population lives below the poverty line, while many households struggle to access adequate food regularly.

The video captured the boy's disbelief as he received the assistance. Despite being given money, he reportedly held on to the tyre he had hoped to sell to buy food.

Watch the touching Facebook reel here:

Many social media users praised the philanthropist's gesture, while others highlighted the broader issues of poverty and hardship faced by vulnerable families across the country.

The story has resonated with many people, drawing attention to the daily struggles some children and families endure in their efforts to meet basic needs.

Source: YEN.com.gh