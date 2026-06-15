Love Island USA Executive Producer James Barker Passes Away in Fiji
- Love Island USA executive producer James Barker died during production in Fiji
- Network officials confirmed he suffered an unexpected medical emergency
- The production team scheduled a special on-screen tribute for the upcoming episode
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The executive producer of the reality television show LoveIsland USA, James Barker, passed away last week in Fiji while filming the eighth season of the series.
ITV America and Peacock confirmed the tragic occurrence in a joint statement, noting that his untimely passing has left the entire production team in deep mourning.
The corporate partners expressed their grief over the incident, describing his sudden departure as an unimaginable loss for everyone in the franchise.
James Barker had a long history with the production company, having originally joined the team at ITV America around August 2020 before rising to his recent full-time leadership role.
Read more details about the reported demise of James Barker in the Instagram post below.
James Barker: Unexpected emergency on set
According to reports from thejasminebrand on Instagram, the producer was in the middle of working on the current season when he suffered a sudden medical crisis.
Although medical teams intervened, he could not be resuscitated, though the precise clinical details surrounding the cause of death have not been made public.
"His kindness, talent and dedication left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of working with him," in their official release, the network representatives stated.
The media organisations extended their deepest condolences to his surviving partner, family members, and close industry colleagues.
NDC mourns the passing of Regional Chairman
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Salaga North Constituency has announced the passing of its Constituency Chairman, Iddrisu Sani.
The political official passed away on Sunday after years of service to his local constituency and the party.
The regional party leadership described his sudden departure as a significant blow to the organisation and the local community members he represented during his tenure.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh