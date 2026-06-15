Love Island USA executive producer James Barker died during production in Fiji

Network officials confirmed he suffered an unexpected medical emergency

The production team scheduled a special on-screen tribute for the upcoming episode

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The executive producer of the reality television show LoveIsland USA, James Barker, passed away last week in Fiji while filming the eighth season of the series.

Love Island USA executive producer James Barker reportedly dies during production in Fiji, leaving the team in mourning. Image credit: NBC News

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ITV America and Peacock confirmed the tragic occurrence in a joint statement, noting that his untimely passing has left the entire production team in deep mourning.

The corporate partners expressed their grief over the incident, describing his sudden departure as an unimaginable loss for everyone in the franchise.

James Barker had a long history with the production company, having originally joined the team at ITV America around August 2020 before rising to his recent full-time leadership role.

Read more details about the reported demise of James Barker in the Instagram post below.

James Barker: Unexpected emergency on set

According to reports from thejasminebrand on Instagram, the producer was in the middle of working on the current season when he suffered a sudden medical crisis.

Although medical teams intervened, he could not be resuscitated, though the precise clinical details surrounding the cause of death have not been made public.

"His kindness, talent and dedication left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of working with him," in their official release, the network representatives stated.

The media organisations extended their deepest condolences to his surviving partner, family members, and close industry colleagues.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) mourns the passing of Salaga North Chairman Iddrisu Sani. Image credit: Adom 106.3 FM/ Facebook

Source: UGC

NDC mourns the passing of Regional Chairman

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Salaga North Constituency has announced the passing of its Constituency Chairman, Iddrisu Sani.

The political official passed away on Sunday after years of service to his local constituency and the party.

The regional party leadership described his sudden departure as a significant blow to the organisation and the local community members he represented during his tenure.

Source: YEN.com.gh