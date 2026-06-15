Tendamba Primary School in Sokpayiri, a suburb of Wa in the Upper West Region, has been demolished to make way for a 24-hour economy market project

The demolition took place in the early hours of Saturday, June 13, 2026, after months of disagreement and negotiations over the use of the site

Authorities have arranged temporary classroom facilities to ensure that affected pupils continue their education without disruption

A long-running dispute over the future of Tendamba Primary School in Wa has come to an end after the facility was demolished to pave the way for the construction of the Wa Municipal segment of the government's proposed 24-hour economy market.

The demolition was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, June 13, 2026, following months of disagreements among stakeholders, legal action and mediation efforts led by traditional authorities.

Tendamba Primary School in Sokpayiri has been demolished to pave the way for a new market project in Wa. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo/Sunshine Seeds/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Wa Municipal Assembly had identified the school site for the market project, a decision that sparked opposition from some members of the Sokpayiri community. Critics argued that the school, established in 1956, was an important part of the area's history and educational heritage.

The disagreement led to legal proceedings at the Wa High Court, with some landlords seeking an injunction to stop the demolition. However, mediation by the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, helped resolve the impasse and paved the way for the project's implementation.

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With consensus eventually reached, the demolition proceeded without any reported incidents.

Authorities say temporary classroom facilities have been arranged to ensure teaching and learning continue uninterrupted for affected pupils, while preparations for the market project are expected to advance in the coming weeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh