Australia has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to exercise extreme caution when travelling to South Africa

Authorities cited risks including armed robbery, carjacking, ATM fraud, smash and grab attacks and impersonation of police officers

Australian officials advised travellers to stay informed and follow local safety guidance while in South Africa

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Australia has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise extreme caution when travelling to South Africa, citing heightened security risks linked to violent crime and public instability.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade updated its guidance following similar warnings previously issued by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Australia has updated its travel advisory for South Africa, urging citizens to exercise extreme caution Photo credit: mtcurado/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It noted that visitors may be targeted in incidents such as armed robberies, carjackings, smash and grab attacks, ATM fraud and scams involving individuals posing as law enforcement officers.

The advisory further cautioned travellers at airports, on public transport and in popular tourist destinations, where incidents involving visitors are reported to occur.

It also urged increased vigilance in township areas and major city centres, particularly after dark.

Officials stated that crime and violence remain serious concerns across South Africa, including cases of murder, assault, robbery and carjacking.

Travellers were advised to remain alert and take additional precautions during movement within urban areas.

The update comes amid rising international attention on South Africa’s security environment and ongoing public tensions linked to unemployment and illegal immigration debates.

Authorities are also preparing for a planned nationwide shutdown on June 30, organised by the March and March movement, which has contributed to heightened political and social sensitivity in recent weeks.

Australian officials stressed that travellers should stay informed and follow local guidance while in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh