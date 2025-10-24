A Barcelona forward will miss Sunday’s highly anticipated El Clasico against Real Madrid after suffering a fresh hamstring setback

His absence has become a major concern for Hansi Flick ahead of the season’s biggest clash on Sunday

The setback could keep him out until after the November international break, ruling him out of games against Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta Vigo

Barcelona have suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster El Clasico against Real Madrid after a key forward picked up a fresh injury during Friday’s training session.

Los Blancos will look to stretch their lead at the top of La Liga to five points when they welcome their fierce rivals to the Bernabeu, with just two points separating the sides.

Raphinha: Barcelona Star Ruled Out of El Clasico Showdown

Source: Getty Images

Both teams have already stumbled once in the league this season, setting the stage for another intense showdown in the Spanish capital.

However, Brazilian winger Raphinha has now been ruled out after aggravating his hamstring injury, forcing him to miss several more weeks of action.

The 28-year-old has not played since Barcelona’s win over Real Oviedo on September 25.

What was expected to be a three-week absence has now stretched beyond a month, leaving manager Hansi Flick facing a major selection dilemma ahead of the season’s biggest match.

Sources within the club have offered no clear return date, with suggestions that Raphinha may be out until after the November international break, missing key games against Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta Vigo.

Injury crisis deepens for Barcelona

Raphinha joins an extensive injury list that includes goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, midfield sensation Gavi, summer signing Dani Olmo, and striker Robert Lewandowski. Defenders Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen remain fitness doubts for the weekend showdown.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Barcelona, who trail Real Madrid by just two points at the top of La Liga. Despite winning all four meetings between the teams last season, the Catalan giants face their biggest test without several key players.

Adding to Barcelona’s woes, coach Hansi Flick will watch the game from the stands after his appeal against a red card was rejected. The German was sent off during last weekend’s victory over Girona for sarcastically applauding a referee’s decision and his subsequent reaction to the caution.

El Clasico stakes remain high

Sunday’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu pits La Liga’s top two teams against each other in what promises to be a captivating encounter. Real Madrid currently lead the table by two points, but Barcelona’s dominant record against their rivals last season provides hope.

The absence of Raphinha, who has been a key creative force for Barcelona, forces Flick to rely on younger talents like Lamine Yamal and recent signing Marcus Rashford to provide the attacking spark needed to trouble Madrid’s defense.

With both teams dealing with injury concerns and the pressure of maintaining their title challenges, Sunday’s El Clasico takes on even greater significance. For Barcelona, proving they can compete without their injured stars could define their season’s trajectory.

The match kicks off at 3 PM local time, with millions of fans worldwide watching to see which team can gain the psychological advantage in this season’s title race.

Source: YEN.com.gh