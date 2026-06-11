Mexico claims a 2-0 victory over South Africa in a dramatic World Cup opener

South Africa faces disciplinary chaos with two players sent off, matching a World Cup record

A historic milestone reached as three red cards issued in a World Cup opening match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway with high drama at the Estadio Azteca as co-hosts Mexico secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

However, the Group A curtain-raiser will be remembered as much for its disciplinary chaos as the football itself, with Bafana Bafana equalling a long-standing unwanted World Cup record after having two players sent off.

South Africa’s evening got off to the worst possible start when Julián Quiñones fired Mexico ahead after just eight minutes, giving the home crowd plenty to celebrate.

Referee Wilton Sampaio issues a red card to Themba Zwane #11 of South Africa

Source: Getty Images

South Africa Reduced to Nine Men

Things went from bad to worse for the African side early in the second half when Yaya Sithole was shown a straight red card in the 50th minute, leaving South Africa with ten men and facing an uphill battle.

Mexico quickly took advantage of their numerical superiority, with veteran striker Raúl Jiménez doubling the lead through a clinical header to put the result beyond serious doubt.

Any hopes of a late South African comeback disappeared in the 84th minute when Themba Zwane was also dismissed, reducing Bafana Bafana to nine players for the closing stages.

The second red card ensured South Africa matched an unwanted piece of World Cup history.

They became only the second team ever to have two players sent off in a tournament-opening match.

The only previous instance came during the opening game of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, when Cameroon saw both André Kana-Biyik and Benjamin Massing dismissed against Argentina.

Historic Third Red Card Creates New World Cup Milestone

Just when it appeared the match had already delivered enough drama, another flashpoint deep into stoppage time produced a brand-new World Cup record.

South African defender Khuliso Mudau launched a dangerous counterattack as his side searched for a late consolation goal.

In an attempt to stop him, Mexican centre-back César Montes brought him down with a reckless challenge.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio immediately reached for a straight red card, sending Montes off and adding another twist to an already chaotic contest.

That dismissal meant the match finished with three red cards in total, creating a new World Cup milestone. It was the first time in tournament history that three players had been sent off in a World Cup opening match.

While Mexico celebrated a winning start to their campaign, the encounter will also be remembered as one of the most ill-tempered opening games the competition has ever witnessed.

Source: YEN.com.gh