The 262nd edition of El Clásico descended into chaos moments after referee Cesar Soto Grado blew the final whistle

Teen sensation Lamine Yamal was caught in a fiery altercation with two of Real Madrid’s star players as tempers flared

Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham sealed a vital win for Madrid, bringing an end to Barcelona’s recent dominance in the iconic rivalry

The latest El Clásico wasn’t just another high-stakes clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona - it was a night charged with passion, drama and tension that spilt beyond the final whistle.

Amid the goals and celebrations, one of the game’s defining moments unfolded after full time when Lamine Yamal found himself caught in a heated confrontation with Vinícius Júnior and Dani Carvajal.

Lamine Yamal endures defeat against Madrid

Yamal, who came into the game carrying the weight of expectation, struggled to find his rhythm.

As reported by GOAL, the young winger endured a frustrating evening where little went his way.

His passes and shots were off target, and defensively, he left Jules Koundé to deal with Vinícius’ relentless runs down the flank.

Barcelona, already hampered by injuries, couldn’t keep pace with Madrid’s sharp attack.

According to BBC Sport, goals from Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham settled the scoreline, sealing victory for Los Blancos and ending Barça’s recent dominance in the fixture.

For Yamal, the disappointing performance was compounded by what came next.

Yamal confronted by Vinicius, Carvajal in heated clash

When the referee blew for full time, emotions flared. Vinícius appeared to gesture at Yamal, implying the teenager “talks too much,” while Carvajal echoed the same motion beside him.

Their reactions seemed to reference Yamal’s earlier social media jibes, where he subtly taunted Madrid before the encounter.

The 18-year-old had even hinted that Madrid cannot beat Barca this year, recalling their streak of four straight wins over Los Blancos last season.

But this time, the script flipped — and Madrid’s veterans made sure to remind him of it.

Still, Yamal, who finished in second position in this year's Ballon d'Or race, didn’t shy away.

The teenager stood firm, facing off against the two Madrid stars in a fiery exchange that quickly made its way across social media.

Watch the video:

As if that was enough, Yamal was also sighted in a confrontation with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Clips of the altercation spread like wildfire, sparking divided opinions among fans.

@Adecrypt1 wrote:

“Mr. Talk and do had zero impact today.”

Madrid fan @ZenniRMFC added:

“Vinícius Jr put him in his place. Showed him who the real baller is.”

@JahangirASikdar chimed in:

“Vinícius really wasn’t holding back. This game just turned into pure chaos after the final whistle!”

And @0xErod summed it up simply:

“This kid is going to get humbled someday.”

As the dust settles, Real Madrid will savour their triumph while Barcelona regroups and looks ahead.

The return fixture later this season already promises fireworks — and given what unfolded, few would bet against another dramatic chapter in this timeless rivalry.

Following the fiery conclusion of the 262nd El Clásico, YEN.com.gh caught up with Fitman Jaara, a sports journalist with Daily Guide Network and Focus FM.

“While many people may disapprove of the incidents – and rightly so – I admit that emotions often spill over in games of such magnitude,” he explained.

“What happened between Lamine Yamal and the Madrid players was expected, especially given the underlying tension leading up to Sunday’s clash.”

