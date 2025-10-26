Jude Bellingham appeared to take a subtle dig at Lamine Yamal after Real Madrid’s triumph in Sunday’s El Clasico

The 22-year-old midfielder netted the decisive goal as Los Blancos ended their four-game winless run against their fiercest rivals

His goal and assist not only secured all three points for Madrid but also cemented his place in the club’s storied history

Real Madrid reigned supreme once again in the first instalment of El Clasico this season, defeating Barcelona in a thrilling contest that had everything — goals, grit, and drama both on and off the pitch.

The Santiago Bernabéu roared with delight as Los Blancos not only restored pride but also tightened their grip at the top of La Liga.

Jude Bellingham subtly mocks Lamine Yamal after Real Madrid's triumph over Barcelona in El Clasico on October 26, 2025. Photos by Mateo Villalba.

Bellingham spurs Madrid to El Clasico win

Jude Bellingham was the heartbeat of Madrid’s victory, producing a statement performance that silenced his critics.

The English midfielder had gone six matches without a goal or assist since returning from shoulder surgery, prompting whispers about whether he could rediscover his debut season form.

But on the biggest stage of all, he answered emphatically. Bellingham orchestrated the opener with a precise through ball that sliced through Barcelona’s defence, setting up Kylian Mbappé to score in the 22nd minute.

After Fermin Lopez equalised, the former Dortmund star restored Madrid’s advantage before halftime with a calm finish inside the box.

It was his fourth goal in five El Clásico appearances — a remarkable record for a player still only 22.

According to Squawka, Bellingham didn’t just score and assist; he dominated.

He won seven duels, recovered possession five times, and completed three tackles, showing the complete midfield package that has made him one of Europe’s most valuable assets.

ESPN UK later reported that at 22 years and 119 days, he became the youngest Real Madrid player to both score and assist in an El Clásico in the 21st century.

The 2-1 victory also snapped Barcelona’s four-match winning streak in the rivalry, extending Madrid’s lead to five points at the top of the league.

The match ended with Pedri receiving a red card and tempers flaring after the full-time whistle.

Bellingham’s subtle jab at Yamal

Just when fans thought the action was over, Bellingham added fuel to the fire with a social media post aimed at Barcelona’s teenage prodigy, Lamine Yamal.

Before the match, Yamal had stirred the pot with confident pre-game remarks, earning the nickname “Mr. Talk and Do” from fans.

Lamine Yamal wins the battle of wills against Alvaro Carreras during El Clasico on October 26, 2025. Photo by Angel Martinez.

But the 18-year-old, who is looking to commercialise his autograph, endured a frustrating outing, struggling to make an impact as Madrid’s dominance grew.

After the final whistle, Bellingham took to Instagram with a pointed message:

“Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID ALWAYS!!! 🤍” — accompanied by a photo of his signature celebration pose.

The post quickly went viral, sparking conversations among supporters and pundits. Stephen Zando, a sports journalist with Luv FM, told YEN.com.gh:

"Moments like these add flavour to football — especially in a rivalry as intense as Real Madrid versus Barcelona. It heightens the intrigue and keeps the fire burning. Believe me, Lamine Yamal and Barcelona will be eager to respond in the return fixture. But for now, this one clearly belonged to Madrid — and, in particular, to Jude Bellingham."

