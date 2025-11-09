Ronaldo Nazario did not hesitate when naming his greatest-ever teammate, snubbing Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid icon Ronaldo Nazario made a surprising choice when naming his greatest-ever teammate, snubbing Zinedine Zidane in the process.

With two World Cups, two Ballon d’Ors, and over 350 career goals to his name, Ronaldo is undeniably one of football’s all-time greats.

Ronaldo Nazario Names Surprise Pick as His Greatest Ever Teammate, Snubs Zidane

Zidane, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in history, was a natural contender for the honour, having won the World Cup, the European Championship, and three FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

However, despite their successful partnership at Real Madrid, Ronaldo overlooked the Frenchman when selecting his top teammate.

Ronaldo and Zidane shared the pitch at Real Madrid from 2002 to 2006, making 140 appearances together and combining for 31 goals.

However, when asked to name his greatest-ever teammate, the Brazilian legend bypassed Zidane and instead chose former PSV striker Luc Nilis.

"I played with people like Figo, Romário, Zidane, Rivaldo, Djorkaeff, and Raúl, but nobody was like him," Ronaldo said in an interview with Sport TV. "He was simply fantastic, certainly the best teammate I've ever had."

Ronaldo and Nilis played together at PSV from 1994 to 1996 before the Brazilian moved to Barcelona.

During their partnership, Nilis scored 44 goals while Ronaldo netted 54, with both playing key roles in PSV’s KNVB Cup triumph.

After Ronaldo’s departure, Nilis won the Dutch championship and formed a lethal strike duo with Ruud van Nistelrooy before joining Aston Villa.

Unfortunately, a career-ending leg injury cut short his time in England, though he remained in football as a coach, including a stint at PSV

Source: YEN.com.gh