Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed Parliament of Ghana to reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025

He said he expected Parliament to only begin consideration of the bill on May 29, stressing the need for broader stakeholder consensus

Bagbin has also called urgent talks with Majority and Minority leaders, citing submissions from bodies such as the United Nations

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The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed Parliament of Ghana to reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, following renewed consultations aimed at building wider consensus on the controversial law.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the Speaker said he was surprised that the bill was fully passed on Friday, May 29, explaining that he had expected Parliament to only begin the consideration stage.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, calls for a fresh review of the passed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, he stressed that such significant legislation requires broader stakeholder agreement.

He noted that institutions, including the United Nations, had submitted memoranda and recommendations on the bill, reflecting strong domestic and international interest.

As a result, he has summoned both Majority and Minority leadership for urgent talks to review the process and determine the way forward.

Speaker Bagbin stressed that the focus should not only be on passing laws but also on implementation and public acceptance.

“This is such a critical matter that we believe there must be consensus. It’s not just about passing the bill; it’s about implementing it and ensuring it benefits the people,” he said.

Parliament earlier passed the bill, widely known as the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, after adopting amendments, including exemptions for legal practitioners, journalists, and medical professionals.

Despite Minority opposition, the House proceeded with approval pending constitutional processes.

Mahama raises concerns over anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama had reacted to the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

Speaking at an event in the UK, the president stated that the bill has a long way to go before becoming law.

He also raised concerns about possible irregularities in Parliament’s passage of the bill, including quorum and procedural issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh