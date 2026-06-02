Melvin Dain receives two nominations at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards for his role in King Of T3MA

His nominations follow his win in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, reflecting his growth in the acting industry

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 7, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra

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Ghanaian thespian Melvin Dain has bagged two nominations in the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards.

Melvin Dain bags two nominations at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards with his role in King Of T3MA

Source: Instagram

Dain has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in a Leading Role and Discovery Of The Year for his role in the movie King Of T3MA.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, the actor is going up against Adjetey Anang - Viirgin Of The Throne, Fred Amugi - Sukura, Majid Michel - Viirgin Of The Throne, and Jeffrey Nortey - Sukura.

For Discovery Of The Year, Janet Ayesu - Sukura, Janet Brefo Yankson - Captain Ibrahim Traore, Lydia Baeta - Kone, Naya Pratt - King Of T3MA, Kiki Romi - The Fisherman, Endurance Dedzo - The Fisherman, and William Lamptey - The Fisherman, are Dain's competitors.

See the Instagram post below:

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on his nominations, Melvin Dain expressed gratitude to the organisers.

"I’m truly grateful for the nominations from the Ghana Movie Awards. Being recognised for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Discovery Actor of the Year means a lot to me at this point in my acting journey."

He noted that the nominations show his progress and thus encourage him more./

"It reminds me of where I’m coming from and how far I’ve come. It also tells me that the work I’m putting in is being seen, and that alone is encouraging. It gives me more reason to keep pushing, learning, and growing as an actor."

Dain also congratulated colleagues he worked with in King T3MA for their nominations in other categories.

"I would like to also congratulate the entire cast and crew for their various nominations. KING OF T3MA secured 10 nominations in total," he said.

The 2026 Ghana Movie Awards, the 15th edition, is slated for Sunday, June 7, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Melvin Dain is the reigning YEN Entertainment Awards Actor of the Year. Photo source: @melvindain

Source: UGC

Melvin Dain wins at YEN Entertainment Awards

The double nomination for Melvin Dain comes just a few months after he emerged as the Actor of the Year (English) at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

He beat stiff competition from established actors, including Adjetey Annan and Anthony Woode, to win the prestigious award.

In an interview after the win, the actor described the honour as his first-ever award and a huge personal boost, promising bigger stages and projects ahead.

Source: YEN.com.gh