More than 250 lecturers in Ghana have had their salaries downgraded following recent tertiary education reforms, sparking concern among affected staff

The CETAG said it is actively engaging authorities to address the situation and restore fairness in remuneration

The union has urged calm, assuring members that efforts are ongoing to secure a resolution based on the principle of equal work for equal pay

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The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) urged more than 250 lecturers affected by recent salary downgrades to remain patient as it continues engaging authorities to resolve their concerns.

The affected lecturers are reported to be unhappy about reductions in pay and the loss of benefits following changes introduced under new tertiary education reforms. The union has, however, assured them that discussions are ongoing to secure a fair resolution.

Salaries of 250 Ghanaian lecturers downgraded under the new tertiary education reforms. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Salary concerns linked to migration and job evaluation

A report by Citi News, CETAG’s General Secretary, Fidelis Kamaayi, acknowledged the frustrations of the affected lecturers, noting that efforts so far have not produced the desired outcome.

He explained that the situation arose after a migration exercise and subsequent job evaluation process under the revised tertiary education framework, which led to the reclassification of some staff.

According to Kamaayi, the re-evaluation process resulted in some lecturers being placed on lower grades compared to their previous positions, particularly when compared with colleagues holding similar qualifications.

“We were all at the same level when we were on the Colleges of Education payroll. But when the migration was done and then job evaluation and other things were reassessed, they were placed lower than they used to be," he stated

“They were placed lower than their contemporaries who are MPhil holders. So those who have been affected are those who hold Master of Education, Master of Science and some other programme," he said

“However, their counterparts with MPhil are the ones who have been placed as assistant lecturers and then these ones have been downgraded. Per the labour act, we have what we call equal work for equal pay, so they are supposed to be remunerated the same,” he added.

The union stressed that it remains committed to pursuing the matter until a satisfactory and equitable solution is reached for all affected lecturers.

Over 100,000 teachers risk losing their jobs

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the NTC had warned that more than 100,000 non-professional teachers risk being removed from classrooms if they fail to obtain the required licences.

A compliance exercise showed that 12,279 graduate teachers in second-cycle schools are currently teaching without professional certification.

The Council said the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) programme is a key pathway for upgrading teachers.

Source: YEN.com.gh