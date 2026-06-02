Ghana's DopeNation featured on Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer Predictions with their track Kakalika

Spotify's list showcases 30 tracks poised to dominate summer music trends across the Northern Hemisphere

The platform also introduced in-app voting, allowing listeners to predict their own Song of the Summer

Ghanaian music duo DopeNation has earned international recognition after being featured on Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer Predictions list, a curated selection of tracks tipped to dominate the sunny season across the Northern Hemisphere.

DopeNation appears in Spotify's 2026 Global Songs of Summer with Kakalika. Photo source: @ghdopenation

Source: Instagram

The duo's song, Kakalika, was included among 30 tracks selected by Spotify's global editorial team, placing them alongside internationally acclaimed artistes such as Tems, Drake, Ariana Grande and Zara Larsson.

Announcing the list, Spotify said the selected songs reflect key musical trends expected to shape the summer season, including nostalgic club anthems, "sadboy" pop, postcard country and global dance hits.

The streaming platform highlighted DopeNation's viral blend of Azonto and Amapiano as part of the sun-soaked dance sounds gaining traction worldwide.

The annual Songs of Summer Predictions list is compiled by Spotify's editors to spotlight tracks they believe have the potential to become defining hits during the summer months.

For the first time, Spotify has also introduced an in-app voting feature for the playlist, allowing listeners to predict their own Song of the Summer.

Users can cast votes directly through the playlist and share their selections on social media and messaging platforms.

DopeNation's inclusion marks another major milestone for the Ghanaian duo as they continue to expand their international reach through their unique fusion of African sounds.

Other artistes featured on the 2026 Songs of Summer Predictions list include Tems, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo, PinkPantheress, Noah Kahan, Don Toliver, Bebe Rexha, Sam Fender and JENNIE, among others.

The complete list comprises 30 tracks selected from various genres and regions, reflecting Spotify's view of the songs most likely to capture global attention during the 2026 summer season.

Spotify's 2026 Global Songs of Summer

“Talk to You” by ANOTR, 54 Ultra

“CHÉVERE (premium_remix)” by ARIA VEGA, Ryan Castro

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” by Ariana Grande

“New Religion” by Bebe Rexha, Faithless

“Kingdom of Fear” by Cameron Whitcomb

“Bangaranga” by DARA

“Raindance (feat. Tems)” by Dave, Tems

“Freakin’ Out” by Dexter and The Moonrocks

“Babydoll” by Dominic Fike

“E85” by Don Toliver

“Kakalika” by DopeNation

“Janice STF*U” by Drake

“Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley

“NOBLE” by F3miii

“L.U.C.K.Y” by Fcukers

“Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by HUGEL, SOLTO (FR)

“Mexico Honey” by Kacey Musgraves

“Earrings” by Malcolm Todd

“Maladie” by Mauvais djo

“Doors” by Noah Kahan

“drop dead” by Olivia Rodrigo

“KOKO” by Omar Courtz

“Girl Like Me” by PinkPantheress

“Free Your Mind” by Prospa, Cloonee

“Rein Me In (with Olivia Dean)” by Sam Fender, Olivia Dean

“DANCE…” by Slayyyter

“Boston” by STELLA LEFTY

“Dracula — JENNIE Remix” by Tame Impala, JENNIE

“Self Aware” by Temper City

“Midnight Sun” by Zara Larsson

Source: YEN.com.gh