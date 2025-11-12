Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he intends to retire from football within the next “one or two years,” revealing that the 2026 World Cup will be his final major tournament.

The Portuguese icon, who is edging closer to reaching 1,000 career goals for club and country, shocked fans last week when he told Piers Morgan that he would be hanging up his boots “soon.”

His remarks immediately ignited widespread discussion across the football world, with supporters questioning whether he would make one last appearance on the global stage.

However, Ronaldo has now clarified his intentions, assuring fans that he will indeed represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking his sixth and final appearance at the competition.

Speaking at the Riyadh World Tourism Summit, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed that the tournament would be his farewell to international football.

“Definitely, yes,” Ronaldo told CNN. “I’m going to be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment.”

Currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo signed a lucrative two-year deal reportedly worth £492 million in June, and hinted that he plans to fulfill that contract before calling time on his illustrious career.

“When I say ‘soon,’ I mean I’m really enjoying the moment right now,” he explained.

“I’m enjoying my game for both the national team and Al-Nassr, but to be honest, when I say soon, it’s probably one or two years that I’ll still be in the game.”

Ronaldo opens up on World Cup dreams

The 40-year-old superstar is currently eight matches into the league campaign with Saudi side Al-Nassr, the club he joined following his high-profile split from Manchester United in November 2022.

Since the move, Ronaldo has continued to defy age, scoring 10 goals in 11 appearances across all competitions, leaving him just 47 strikes short of reaching an incredible 1,000 career goals.

In his latest interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo was asked if he hoped to achieve that milestone during the upcoming World Cup, but he offered a surprisingly humble response.

“I’m not thinking about that,” he said. “Maybe I surprised you with my answer. If you ask if it’s a dream to win the World Cup, no, it’s not a dream. To win the World Cup will not change my name in the history of football, I’m not gonna lie. One thing that I’m sure is that I will enjoy the moment.”

Ronaldo had long spoken of his ambition to lift football’s most prestigious trophy, one of the few missing from his glittering career.

His closest attempt came in 2006, when Portugal reached the semi-finals before being eliminated by France.

More recently, they exited in the quarter-finals against Morocco at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Despite that, Ronaldo has achieved international glory, leading Portugal to victory at Euro 2016, and later adding two Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

Now serving as a global ambassador for Herbalife, Ronaldo credits his remarkable longevity to discipline, self-belief, and relentless work ethic.

“High performance is about belief in yourself, discipline, and resilience,” he explained. “Talent gives you potential, but without hard work and self-belief it means nothing. For me, pressure is part of the journey — if you’re not feeling pressure, then you’re not challenging yourself enough.”

The football icon is one of 23 elite performers featured in Herbalife’s The Performance Principles, a campaign aimed at promoting healthy and purposeful lifestyles.

