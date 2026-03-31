The Ghana Football Association has disclosed when a successor to Otto Addo will be appointed following his dismissal

Addo was relieved of his duties just 78 days before Ghana’s opening group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, intensifying the urgency for a replacement

In the wake of his exit, potential candidates have begun to emerge, including Kwasi Appiah, a two-time AFCON winner, who is among the early favourites for the role

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Ghana’s search for a new Black Stars head coach has gathered pace, with Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku confirming that a replacement for Otto Addo could be named sooner rather than later.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just two months away, the GFA is moving quickly to steady the team after a turbulent period that ended with Addo’s dismissal.

Otto Addo Replacement: GFA Provides Update on New Black Stars Coach. Photo by Christian Bruna.

Source: Getty Images

When will Ghana appoint Otto Addo's successor?

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, Okraku disclosed that the process to appoint a new coach is already underway and progressing rapidly – specifically, within a week or two.

He disclosed that the federation has received an overwhelming response, with more than 600 applications submitted for the role.

That level of interest underlines both the size of the job and the pressure that comes with it.

Ghana must act decisively, with preparations for the World Cup entering a critical phase and little margin for further disruption.

While the FA has yet to announce a final shortlist, discussions behind the scenes are said to be ongoing, with key decision-makers focused on finding a coach who can quickly impose structure and restore belief in the squad.

Otto Addo Replacement: GFA Provides Update on New Black Stars Coach. Photo by Inaki Esnaola.

Source: Getty Images

Top candidates emerge for Black Stars job

Several high-profile names have already surfaced as frontrunners.

Herve Renard is widely viewed as a leading candidate. The Frenchman, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, recently left his role with Saudi Arabia and brings vast experience on the continent.

He is no stranger to Ghana either, having previously worked with the Black Stars as part of Claude Le Roy’s technical team in 2008.

Another strong contender is Walid Regragui. The former Morocco coach made history by leading the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals of the World Cup, the first time an African nation achieved that feat.

According to Sporty FM, the GFA has already made contact as they explore the possibility of bringing him on board.

Closer to home, Kwesi Appiah remains firmly in the conversation. The current Sudan coach knows the Black Stars inside out and would require little time to settle.

His familiarity with the system and past experience could prove valuable given the limited time before the tournament.

The coming days will be decisive. Ghana’s next appointment will shape not only their World Cup campaign but also the direction of the national team after a period of instability.

How much Ghana owes Otto Addo after dismissal

In another report, YEN.com.gh stated that Ghana will pay a hefty compensation package after dismissing Otto Addo as head coach.

The GFA confirmed his exit just after midnight on Tuesday, saying it had “parted ways” with him with immediate effect.

Source: YEN.com.gh