Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a long-term contract, with Mohammed Kudus set to play under the Italian tactician

Spurs are in a relegation battle, sitting 17th in the Premier League and just one point above the drop zone with seven games remaining

De Zerbi replaces Igor Tudor and has vowed to improve results quickly while building an exciting team capable of climbing the table before the season ends

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Mohammed Kudus is set to play under a new manager after Tottenham Hotspur appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their head coach.

Spurs have turned to De Zerbi in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with the club currently sitting 17th on the table, just one point above the drop zone, with seven matches remaining in the season.

Kudus set to play under new coach as Tottenham appoint Roberto De Zerbi

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham confirmed that the former Olympique de Marseille and Brighton & Hove Albion boss has agreed to take over on a long-term contract, following the departure of interim coach Igor Tudor. De Zerbi had long been a managerial target for the North London side.

Speaking after his appointment, De Zerbi said:

“I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world.

“In all my discussions with the club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear—to build a team capable of achieving great things, while playing a style of football that excites and inspires supporters. I am here because I believe in that vision, and I’ve signed a long-term contract to give everything to make it a reality.

“Our immediate priority is to climb the Premier League table. That will be our full focus until the final whistle of the season. I’m looking forward to getting on the training pitch and working with the players to achieve that.”

According to a report by Tom Allnutt of The Times, Tottenham decided to revisit the possibility of appointing the Italian tactician. De Zerbi had previously been loosely linked with the club earlier in the year before Tudor was ultimately chosen to replace Frank.

The report suggests Spurs could attempt to bring De Zerbi to north London permanently while including a special clause in his contract.

Such a provision would allow the coach to depart if Tottenham were relegated and he wished to continue managing in a top-flight league elsewhere.

Top 5 potential next Tottenham coaches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a list of five managers who could have become the next Tottenham head coach after Thomas Frank was sacked.

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, and Enzo Maresca were notably mentioned.

Source: YEN.com.gh