A video of a young man detailing the circumstances surrounding how he was laid off from his previous job has left many sad

This comes after a female colleague reported him to his bosses after he took her contact number

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the man’s ordeal

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A young Ghanaian man who relocated to Germany in 2022 in search of greener pastures has opened up about a painful experience that cost him his job.

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, Alfonse stated that it all happened after he realised how welcoming a female colleague at his workplace was towards him, and decided to make a move.

A Ghanaian man who relocated to Germany shares regret for reducing his age Photo credit: @varniccha kajai/Getty Image, @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

Due to this, he requested the personal phone number of the colleague, which she eventually gave him.

Alfonse said what he thought was the start of something good ended in regret after he received a complaint from his manager at work.

It was then made known to him that the female colleague who gave him her number had also filed a complaint, raising serious concerns that he pressured her for her contact.

In this vein, he was told not to step into the company again as his employment had been terminated.

“There is one thing at work: you don’t take your colleague’s number. My biggest mistake was at a job where my colleagues were very friendly, and I thought one of the ladies liked me. So I asked for her number, not knowing I wasn’t supposed to do that, it was mainly Instagram handles.

“So on this occasion, I asked her and she assured me it would be given. The next day I asked again, not knowing she had reported me. The manager questioned why I asked for her number. I was informed I was pressuring her for her contact. In my case, she gave me the number but still reported me, so I was told not to step foot into the company again or I might be arrested. Her report suggested I was pressuring her for her number.”

A young man shares his ordeal after relocating to Germany to seek greener pastures. Photo credit: @varniccha kajai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Alfonse, who now works as a barber in Germany, advised people to be careful about their actions and interactions in the workplace.

He also expressed joy at learning how to cut hair, which has now become his source of income.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 4,000 likes and 90 comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

People react to man losing his job in Germany

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man.

@josephdacostaadjei8224 stated:

"I’m so proud of you man… despite the circumstances, you still pursued growth. That’s the best way to go! Germany is all about constant growth. It may be challenging but worthwhile. Keep going, man."

@sarfoprince9302 indicated:

"Don’t worry bro, after 5 years your body will turn into an alarm—you will wake up before your alarm every day. Abrokyire? Hmm, time will tell."

@stephenfrimpong7597 indicated:

"Germany we dey, Boga wish you all the best."

@housseinalarry1257 opined:

"Good interview, he has said it all. He now understands the German system. I like how he explains things. Wish you well, bro."

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man said people who are not willing to work hard should not consider travelling abroad.

In a video, he explained that success abroad depends on hard work, and those unwilling to work should rather stay home than travel.

Source: YEN.com.gh