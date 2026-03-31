Ghanaian Man in Germany Loses Job for Taking a Lady’s Number at Work, Recounts Ordeal in Video
- A video of a young man detailing the circumstances surrounding how he was laid off from his previous job has left many sad
- This comes after a female colleague reported him to his bosses after he took her contact number
- Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the man’s ordeal
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A young Ghanaian man who relocated to Germany in 2022 in search of greener pastures has opened up about a painful experience that cost him his job.
Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, Alfonse stated that it all happened after he realised how welcoming a female colleague at his workplace was towards him, and decided to make a move.
Due to this, he requested the personal phone number of the colleague, which she eventually gave him.
Alfonse said what he thought was the start of something good ended in regret after he received a complaint from his manager at work.
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It was then made known to him that the female colleague who gave him her number had also filed a complaint, raising serious concerns that he pressured her for her contact.
In this vein, he was told not to step into the company again as his employment had been terminated.
“There is one thing at work: you don’t take your colleague’s number. My biggest mistake was at a job where my colleagues were very friendly, and I thought one of the ladies liked me. So I asked for her number, not knowing I wasn’t supposed to do that, it was mainly Instagram handles.
“So on this occasion, I asked her and she assured me it would be given. The next day I asked again, not knowing she had reported me. The manager questioned why I asked for her number. I was informed I was pressuring her for her contact. In my case, she gave me the number but still reported me, so I was told not to step foot into the company again or I might be arrested. Her report suggested I was pressuring her for her number.”
Alfonse, who now works as a barber in Germany, advised people to be careful about their actions and interactions in the workplace.
He also expressed joy at learning how to cut hair, which has now become his source of income.
At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 4,000 likes and 90 comments.
Watch the YouTube video below:
People react to man losing his job in Germany
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man.
@josephdacostaadjei8224 stated:
"I’m so proud of you man… despite the circumstances, you still pursued growth. That’s the best way to go! Germany is all about constant growth. It may be challenging but worthwhile. Keep going, man."
@sarfoprince9302 indicated:
"Don’t worry bro, after 5 years your body will turn into an alarm—you will wake up before your alarm every day. Abrokyire? Hmm, time will tell."
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@stephenfrimpong7597 indicated:
"Germany we dey, Boga wish you all the best."
@housseinalarry1257 opined:
"Good interview, he has said it all. He now understands the German system. I like how he explains things. Wish you well, bro."
Lazy people should not travel
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man said people who are not willing to work hard should not consider travelling abroad.
In a video, he explained that success abroad depends on hard work, and those unwilling to work should rather stay home than travel.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.