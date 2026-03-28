Raphinha is sidelined for both Champions League quarter-final legs against Atletico Madrid after sustaining a hamstring injury

The Brazilian star has scored 19 goals and provided 8 assists in 31 appearances for FC Barcelona this season

Carlo Ancelotti spoke highly of Raphinha's performance during the recent Brazil-France friendly match

Barcelona have suffered a major setback ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, with Brazilian forward Raphinha confirmed to be sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

The former Leeds United winger, who has been pivotal for Hansi Flick this season, sustained the knock while on international duty with Brazil.

Raphinha (L) is to miss Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final clashes with Atletico Madrid after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty. Image credit: Marc/UEFA

Source: Getty Images

According to Barca Blaugranes, the 29-year-old will now miss both legs of the tie, scheduled for April 8 and April 14, after medical tests in Catalonia confirmed the severity of the injury.

This season, Raphinha has been in outstanding form for the Liga leaders, contributing 19 goals and eight assists across 31 appearances in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

His absence represents a significant blow to Flick’s attacking plans, leaving the German coach to rethink strategies ahead of the crucial European showdown.

Hansi Flick is set to be without his key winger Raphina for up to five weeks. Image credit: Albert/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona stated that the Brazilian international experienced discomfort during Brazil’s 2-1 friendly loss to France in Boston, which forced him off at half-time. The club confirmed that he would now embark on a recovery programme, with a projected return timeline of around five weeks.

“Raphinha has a right hamstring injury, confirmed by medical tests conducted by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF),” the statement read.

“He will return to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. He has been instrumental for both Brazil and FC Barcelona this season, making 31 appearances and scoring 19 goals.”

Raphinha picks up injury in Brazil friendly

The setback occurred midway through the international friendly against France, where Raphinha showed promise but could not complete the first half. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti initially framed the substitution as a precaution, but scans revealed a more serious muscular issue.

How many matches will Raphina miss?

According to Fabrizio Romano's X post, Raphinha is set to miss multiple key matches for Barcelona, including La Liga clashes against Atlético Madrid, Espanyol, Celta Vigo, and Getafe, as well as both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals and potentially the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti offered reassurance about the player’s performance, emphasising his impact during his brief spell on the pitch.

“Raphinha played very well. He experienced some muscle discomfort at the end of the first half and we had to make the substitution,” the Selecao boss explained.

“He created opportunities and moved intelligently off the ball. Alongside Vinicius, he works hard and makes a difference, even if a striker cannot score every time.”

With the Champions League quarter-final looming, Barcelona now face the challenge of adjusting their lineup without one of their most influential attacking options.

While Raphinha’s recovery is expected to take approximately five weeks, the timing could prove critical for Barcelona as they attempt to navigate a tricky European tie against a resilient Atletico Madrid side.

Raphinha’s fitness concerns

In a previous article, YEN.com.gh reported that Raphinha had been grappling with injury setbacks before recently returning to action for FC Barcelona.

His comeback came just in time ahead of Barcelona’s important fixture against Girona FC on February 16, boosting the squad’s attacking options.

Source: YEN.com.gh