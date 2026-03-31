Apostle Elijah King has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to seek urgent spiritual intervention over an alleged looming crisis

He claimed that a highly influential member of the party is at risk of an unfortunate incident due to spiritual attacks

Apostle King's prophecy has generated mixed reactions, with some expressing concern while others remain sceptical

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A self-styled Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Elijah King, has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to urgently seek spiritual intervention to avert what he describes as an impending crisis within the party.

According to Apostle King, a prominent and influential figure within the party is spiritually endangered, warning that failure to act swiftly could result in an unfortunate outcome.

Photo credit: Apostle Elijah King

Source: Facebook

He claimed that the alleged danger stems from ritual activities carried out by some individuals during the heated contest for the party’s flagbearership.

According to him, certain persons allegedly engaged in spiritual practices, including voodoo, to undermine a rival candidate and prevent him from winning the race.

Although the internal elections are over, Apostle King insisted that the spiritual consequences of those actions are still unfolding.

He explained that the targeted individual could face severe health challenges and potentially lose his life if urgent spiritual help is not sought.

Despite making the claims, the pastor declined to mention the identity of the individual involved. He explained that his decision was based on personal reasons and the person’s high standing within the party.

However, he provided what he described as a clue, stating that the individual would soon experience severe bone-related health issues, including a possible infection accompanied by intense pain.

His comments have since sparked reactions online, with many questioning the claims while others express concern over the implications.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Bawumia declared winner of NPP Presidential Primary

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has won the New Patriotic Party presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Photo caption:Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Source: UGC

Bawumia was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters on January 31.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

The NPP constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected a presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat in NPP presidential primary

Agyapong conceded defeat in the presidential primary a few hours before the event.

In his concession speech, he thanked his campaign team, saying: "God's time is the best."

"I know most of you are dejected. You have to kee you rsprits up... I have taken it coolly because in politics, you can win and you can lose."

"I cushioned myself and expected the worst and the worst has happened."

Kennedy Agyapong agent fights at polling station

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an agent of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign nearly engaged in a fight with a research officer in the Akan constituency.

The duo nearly engaged in a fistfight over a disagreement amid the ongoing NPP flagbearer elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh