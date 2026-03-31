Lydia Forson has disclosed years of online abuse from fake accounts and personal confrontations with attackers

She narrated how a particular anonymous blogger consistently mocked her with 'wishes' on every Father's Day

However, Forson's experiences have thickened her skin and sharpened her approach to public criticism

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Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has opened up about enduring years of coordinated online abuse from fake social media accounts, sharing that she personally identified some of the individuals behind the attacks.

Actress Lydia Forson speaks on her encounters with online trolls. Photo source: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the award-winning actress described her ordeal as a solitary struggle against deliberate and organised attempts to damage her reputation and public image.

Forson said she fights back against trolls rather than ignoring them, not out of a love for conflict but because many of the attacks were calculated, traceable, and carried out by people she knew personally.

"There are bloggers who would attack you, and I knew them personally. These are people I know… and I would confront them," she said.

She added that while she has held back from publicly exposing them, she trusted that karma would eventually deliver justice.

The actress further indicated an anonymous page used to send her "Happy Father's Day" messages annually, mocking her appearance.

"There was an anonymous page which used to wish me Happy Father's Day...because I looked like a man," she said.

Actress Lydia Forson is often vocal against social media trolls. Photo source: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

She also recounted how bloggers captioned photos of her natural hair with dismissive and degrading descriptions.

"Some bloggers will post my picture with me in natural hair and caption it 'Lydia Forson rocks messy hairdo'. Why would you call black hair messy? That's derogatory," she said.

The Adam's Apple actress noted that a significant portion of the hostility directed at her followed her refusal of unwanted advances or her refusal to compromise on her values.

Forson described navigating public life as being a lone ranger in a media environment that tends to cast individuals in either a flattering or unflattering light, with little room in between.

She said the cumulative experience has ultimately thickened her skin and sharpened how she handles life in the public eye.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Lydia Forson's disclosure about trolls

The interview Lydia Forson has sparked a flurry of support for the actress.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

cakefairies_gh said:

"How can this beauty be called a man?"

she_loves_john_dramanimahama said:

"Bongo ideas anaa 😂he can do that paa."

franco_kay said:

"Don't mind them. U are gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

remedy_flammable said:

"It’s probably Kwadwo Sheldon😂😂when he first started with the female account."

lyakogo said:

"Sis, you don't owe any explanation, our people refuse to grow, while you're bettering your life, they gather to make up stories, more wins my name sake 😍❤️❤️❤️."

Lydia Forson's mother flaunts her foreign notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Forson had shared her mother, Janet Forson's, reaction to her coin collection post on X.

She quoted that post and shared new pictures of her mother's note collection from around the world as well.

Source: YEN.com.gh