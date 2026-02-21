A Spanish journalist has proposed a controversial solution to the recurring racial abuse incidents involving Vinícius Jr following the latest storm

The outspoken pundit, who previously criticised Vinícius over his wage demands, has now suggested that the Brazilian winger should face a ban

Gianluca Prestianni, meanwhile, has denied racially abusing the Real Madrid No.7 and has even been urged to take legal action if he is ultimately cleared of the allegation

Vinicius Junior’s eventful night in Lisbon has taken another twist, with Spanish journalist Manuel Jabois calling for the Brazilian to be banned from celebrating goals.

The controversy followed Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Benfica on February 17 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff.

Chronicling the Vinicius-Prestianni racial abuse allegation

The winger lit up the contest in the 50th minute with a brilliant strike that handed Los Blancos the advantage. What should have been a routine celebration soon spiralled into chaos.

After finding the net, Vinicius sprinted to the corner flag and broke into a Samba dance-esque move.

Some supporters inside the stadium viewed the moment as provocative. Referee Francois Letexier agreed to that assertion and showed him a yellow card.

Tension then rose sharply when Benfica youngster Gianluca Prestianni confronted him.

The situation escalated quickly. Vinicius approached the referee to report alleged racial abuse from Prestianni. Play was halted for around 10 minutes before action resumed.

The incident dominated the post-match discussion. Many observers criticised the Benfica forward, accusing him of unacceptable conduct.

The Argentine, however, rejected claims that he called Vinicius “mono,” a Spanish term meaning monkey.

During his testimony to UEFA, he admitted using a homophobic insult but insisted his remarks were misinterpreted.

Vinicius responded forcefully on social media, branding racists and, by extension, Prestianni a “coward.”

UEFA has since opened an investigation. Under Article 14 of its disciplinary code, racist or anti gay insults carry identical sanctions, meaning the 20-year-old risks a 10-match suspension if found guilty.

Manuel Jabois calls for Vinicius ban

While governing bodies examine the evidence, Jabois stirred further debate with his remarks.

The Spanish journalist suggested that to nip the recurring racial abuse directed at Vinicius, the Brazilian should be banned from celebrating goals.

“The solution is to ban Vinicius from celebrating goals; he’s ungrateful, and it’s unacceptable.

He also called out Mbappe for seemingly supporting his teammate blindly.

"Kylian Mbappé is a shame for supporting what Prestianni didn’t say during the tense match between Real Madrid and Benfica,” Jabois said, as quoted by Topskills Sports UK.

His criticism did not emerge in isolation. The journalist has previously taken aim at the Madrid No.7.

During contract talks between Vinicius and the Spanish giants, when reports suggested he wanted wages close to Mbappé’s, Jabois described the stance as “not the smartest” and argued that no individual is “indispensable” at the club, per Managing Madrid.

