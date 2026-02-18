Gianluca Prestianni has disputed the version of events presented by Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid following the incident during their Champions League playoff

The Argentine midfielder insists he directed no racial insult at Vinícius during the encounter

Under UEFA’s anti-racism regulations, Prestianni risks a 10-match suspension if he is found guilty of abusing the Madrid forward

Real Madrid secured a tense 1-0 victory over SL Benfica in Lisbon, thanks to a stunning Vinicius Junior goal, but the result was overshadowed by a racism storm that forced a temporary suspension.

Vinícius had just fired Madrid ahead with a clinical finish when events spiralled. Moments later, he received a booking for what the referee deemed an excessive celebration.

Soon after, an exchange with Benfica star Gianluca Prestianni caught attention for all the wrong reasons. Madrid's No.7 sprinted towards referee Francois Letexier, pointing in the direction of the winger.

Following their discussion, Letexier made the crossed arms gesture to signal alleged racist abuse.

Watch the incident:

According to the BBC, a statement from Madrid later revealed that Vinicius informed the official he had been racially insulted by the Argentine.

The Brazilian walked off the pitch, and his teammates followed in solidarity. For 10 minutes, the stadium stood in uncertainty before play resumed around the hour mark.

The match eventually reached full-time after 12 minutes of added time. Madrid held on for the narrow win, although further controversy erupted when an object thrown from the crowd struck Vini Jr on the arm.

Vinicius has endured repeated racist abuse in Spain, with eighteen legal complaints filed since 2022.

What Prestianni told Vinicius

According to accounts close to the Madrid camp, Prestianni allegedly called Vinicius "monkey" five times.

Kylian Mbappé supported that version and even demanded that the Argentine be banned from playing in the Champions League. Vinicius later branded the youngster a coward for directing racial slurs at him.

However, the 20-year-old has firmly denied wrongdoing.

“I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard," he said, as quoted by Tribuna.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."

Interestingly, Prestianni did not specify the exact words spoken in his statement while also disabling the comment section of his Instagram account.

Minutes before his statement, Benfica released footage from another angle, which the club believes shows no Madrid player could have heard any insult, casting doubt on Mbappé’s claim.

Watch the video:

UEFA sanctions loom for Prestianni

Under Article 14 of UEFA disciplinary regulations, anyone who insults human dignity on grounds including race faces a ban of at least ten matches.

Argentine outlet Olé reports that UEFA will now investigate the accusation, with sanctions to follow in line with its rules.

